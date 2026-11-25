MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with bio-based feedstocks, low-VOC products, high-purity pharma compounds, specialty coatings and adhesives, and export-led supply integration.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ethyl Derivatives or Ethyl Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethyl derivatives market is set for strong growth as demand increases across pharmaceutical manufacturing, paints and coatings, adhesives, industrial solvents, specialty chemicals, and other end-use applications. The market is projected to grow from $9.63 billion in 2025 to $10.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Historical growth in the ethyl derivatives market has been supported by expanding petrochemical production capacity, greater consumption of industrial solvents, and continued development of the paints and coatings sector. Increased use of ethanol-based chemicals and investment in basic chemical manufacturing infrastructure have also strengthened production capabilities and broadened the availability of ethyl compounds across major industrial markets.

Looking ahead, the ethyl derivatives market is forecast to reach $13.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the transition toward sustainable and bio-based chemical production, rising demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the expansion of specialty chemical applications. Increasing international trade in chemical intermediates and growing chemical requirements associated with electric mobility are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Key ethyl derivatives market trends include growing demand for low-volatile organic compound chemical intermediates and environmentally responsible production processes. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting bio-based ethanol feedstocks to reduce dependence on fossil-based raw materials and lower product carbon footprints. Demand is also rising for high-purity ethyl compounds used in pharmaceutical production, alongside greater consumption of ethyl derivatives in specialty coatings, resins, and adhesives. Export-oriented chemical manufacturing and deeper integration of global supply chains are expected to further support market expansion.

The continued growth of the pharmaceutical industry is a major driver of demand for ethyl derivatives. These chemicals are widely used as intermediates and solvents in drug synthesis, formulation, and manufacturing, enabling efficient production of a broad range of medicinal compounds. Rising healthcare needs, population growth, chronic disease prevalence, age-related conditions, and emerging health challenges are increasing pharmaceutical output worldwide. According to Eurostat, European Union exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products rose by 13.5% in 2024 compared with 2023, reaching $316.38 billion (€313.4 billion). This expansion is contributing to higher consumption of ethyl-based solvents and chemical intermediates.

Innovation in bio-based materials is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In October 2024, Arkema launched ethyl acrylate produced entirely from bioethanol as a lower-carbon option for coatings and adhesives. The product contains 40% bio-carbon content and can reduce its carbon footprint by up to 30% compared with fossil-based alternatives. Designed as a drop-in solution for acrylic resins and coatings, the material supports applications in areas such as electric mobility, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonization.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating the commercialization of sustainable ethyl technologies. In July 2024, Clariant partnered with OMV to advance biofuel technologies that convert agricultural residues into bio-based fuels and chemicals. The collaboration is intended to support the commercialization of cellulosic ethanol and increase the production of sustainable fuels derived from non-food biomass. Such initiatives are expected to improve access to renewable feedstocks while helping chemical producers meet sustainability targets and respond to demand for lower-emission products.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for ethyl derivatives in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Its position is supported by extensive chemical manufacturing capacity, expanding pharmaceutical production, industrial development, and growing demand for coatings, adhesives, solvents, and specialty chemicals. The regions covered by the ethyl derivatives market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol Derivatives; Ethyl Acetate; Ethyl Chloride; Ethyl Acrylate; Ethyl Benzene; Other Product Types

2) By Feedstock: Ethanol-Based; Ethylene-Based

3) By Grade Or Purity Tier: Industrial Grade; Food Grade; Pharmaceutical Or Medical Grade

4) By Application: Solvents; Chemical Intermediates; Fuel Additives; Flavoring And Fragrance Agents; Plasticizers And Stabilizers

5) By End-Use Industry: Paints And Coatings; Pharmaceuticals; Food And Beverages; Agrochemicals; Personal Care And Cosmetics; Automotive And Transportation; Packaging And Plastics

Subsegments:

1) By Ethyl Alcohol Derivatives: Ethyl Amines; Ethyl Ethers; Ethyl Sulfates; Ethyl Nitrates; Ethyl Phosphates

2) By Ethyl Acetate: Industrial Grade Ethyl Acetate; Pharmaceutical Grade Ethyl Acetate; Food Grade Ethyl Acetate; High Purity Ethyl Acetate; Low Water Content Ethyl Acetate

3) By Ethyl Chloride: Anhydrous Ethyl Chloride; Technical Grade Ethyl Chloride; Pharmaceutical Grade Ethyl Chloride; Refrigerant Grade Ethyl Chloride; Aerosol Grade Ethyl Chloride

4) By Ethyl Acrylate: Polymer Grade Ethyl Acrylate; Coating Grade Ethyl Acrylate; Adhesive Grade Ethyl Acrylate; Textile Grade Ethyl Acrylate; Emulsion Grade Ethyl Acrylate

5) By Ethyl Benzene: Polymer Grade Ethyl Benzene; Industrial Grade Ethyl Benzene; Chemical Intermediate Grade Ethyl Benzene; High Purity Ethyl Benzene; Fuel Additive Grade Ethyl Benzene

6) By Other Product Types: Ethyl Formate; Ethyl Lactate; Ethyl Butyrate; Ethyl Propionate; Ethyl Caproate

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Ethyl Derivatives or Ethyl market report include:



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP plc

Valero Energy Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Sasol Limited

Braskem S.A.

The Andersons Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Clariant AG

Daicel Corporation India Glycols Limited

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