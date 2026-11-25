Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Wellness Plans Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary wellness plans market is experiencing strong growth as pet owners increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, predictable veterinary expenses, and convenient access to routine services. The market is projected to increase from $3.37 billion in 2025 to $3.7 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $5.4 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising pet ownership worldwide, greater awareness of animal health and wellness, and the high out-of-pocket cost of veterinary treatment. The expansion of veterinary clinic networks offering packaged services has also strengthened adoption. At the same time, pet owners are shifting from reactive treatment toward preventive veterinary care, creating sustained demand for subscription-based wellness plans covering routine examinations, vaccinations, screenings, and other essential services.

Growth through 2030 is expected to be driven by the wider adoption of subscription-based veterinary care, increased demand for personalized and breed-specific plans, and the integration of digital pet health platforms. Artificial intelligence is also expected to play a greater role in predictive health monitoring, wellness plan optimization, and the early identification of potential health concerns. These technologies can help veterinary providers tailor preventive care based on an animal's breed, age, lifestyle, and health history.

Key veterinary wellness plan market trends include cloud-enabled pet health record integration, automated vaccination reminders, digital appointment scheduling, and continuous health tracking. Veterinary providers are increasingly combining wellness subscriptions with predictive analytics to improve care coordination and deliver more personalized services. These capabilities can also make routine veterinary care more accessible and manageable for pet owners while supporting long-term animal health outcomes.

Increasing pet ownership remains a major market driver. Rising demand for companionship and emotional support has encouraged more households to welcome pets, increasing the need for structured and affordable veterinary care. Wellness plans help owners manage routine healthcare costs and reduce the financial impact of unexpected treatment by encouraging consistent check-ups and early intervention.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet ownership in the United States rebounded to 94 million households in 2025, compared with 82 million in 2023. The association reported that 51% of households owned a dog and 37% owned a cat. This expanding pet population is increasing demand for preventive veterinary services and strengthening opportunities for wellness plan providers.

Veterinary care companies are responding by introducing flexible programs designed to improve preventive care, streamline access to services, and support better pet health outcomes. In August 2023, BetterVet launched BetterVet for Business, a corporate pet wellness benefits solution offering customizable plans for employees' pets. The program includes routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive services delivered through a convenient subscription model. It is designed to help pet owners proactively manage animal health while enabling employers to add pet-related wellness support to their benefits offerings.

Strategic partnerships are also improving the connection between veterinary financing, insurance, and wellness services. In March 2026, Synchrony partnered with Figo Pet Insurance to integrate insurance reimbursements with Synchrony's CareCredit platform. The collaboration is intended to improve access to preventive and emergency veterinary care by simplifying how pet owners finance treatment and receive reimbursements. Figo Pet Insurance also offers optional veterinary wellness plans through its Powerups products.

North America was the leading region in the veterinary wellness plans market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid expansion during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Plan Type: Preventive Care Plans; Comprehensive Wellness Plans; Senior Pet Plans; Puppy Or Kitten Plans; Other Plan Types

2) By Service Type: Vaccinations; Routine Check-ups; Dental Care; Diagnostics; Parasite Control; Other Service Types

3) By Animal Type: Dogs; Cats; Other Animal Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Clinics; Hospitals; Online Platforms; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Individual Pet Owners; Animal Shelters; Breeders; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Preventive Care Plans: Routine Health Examinations; Vaccination Programs; Parasite Prevention Programs; Preventive Screening Tests; Nutritional Counseling

2) By Comprehensive Wellness Plans: Annual Comprehensive Health Packages; Diagnostic Screening Packages; Dental Health Programs; Chronic Disease Monitoring Programs; Integrated Preventive Care Packages

3) By Senior Pet Plans: Geriatric Health Screening Programs; Mobility And Joint Care Programs; Chronic Disease Management Programs; Age Related Diagnostic Monitoring; Senior Nutrition Management Programs

4) By Puppy Or Kitten Plans: Early Life Vaccination Programs; Growth And Development Monitoring; Parasite Prevention For Young Pets; Behavioral Development Guidance; Early Diagnostic Screening

5) By Other Plan Types: Customized Preventive Care Packages; Multi Pet Wellness Plans; Breed Specific Wellness Programs; Seasonal Preventive Care Programs; Lifestyle Based Wellness Programs

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

