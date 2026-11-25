Kingsoft Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 25, Kingsoft (03888.HK) released its unaudited operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Total Group revenue in the third quarter reached RMB 2.44 billion, representing a 1% year-on-year increase. Operating profit amounted to RMB 388 million, rising 40% year-on-year. Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 300 million, up 12% year-on-year. At the end of the third quarter, the Group's cash resources stood at approximately RMB 27.5 billion. Ample cash reserves provide a solid financial foundation for sustained AI R&D investment and deep ecological collaboration with industry partners.
During the reporting quarter, the Group delivered solid year-on-year growth in revenue, operating profit and adjusted net profit. AI-enabled businesses have emerged as the primary engine driving the Group's revenue growth, demonstrating the tangible payoff from its long-standing AI investments.
Breaking down performance by segment, the smart office segment recorded revenue of RMB 1.77 billion, growing 16% year-on-year. Driven by AI product rollouts that boosted paid conversion rates and average revenue per user, the WPS individual business generated RMB 1.05 billion in revenue, an increase of 17% year-on-year. Revenue from the WPS 365 business reached RMB 270 million, rising 34% year-on-year. Revenue from the WPS software business was RMB 414 million, up 6% year-on-year. As of September 30, WPS Office had 678 million global monthly active devices, representing a 1.3% year-on-year increase. The online games and others segment generated RMB 672 million in revenue. Management has proactively adjusted commercialization timelines and optimized internal resource allocation to cultivate new drivers for sustainable growth.
Associate company Kingsoft Cloud delivered standout growth. Its total revenue hit RMB 3.48 billion, climbing 40% year-on-year - its highest growth rate in five years. AI cloud billing revenue reached RMB 1.68 billion, surging 115% year-on-year. Meanwhile, its adjusted operating margin reached a record high of 4.4%.
Going forward, Kingsoft will adhere to its AI-first long-term strategy. It serves mass-market user scenarios via AI office applications and interactive gaming products, with Kingsoft Cloud as its intelligent computing infrastructure. The Group will further deepen business synergy between the Kingsoft and Xiaomi ecosystems. A coordinated business layout of“smart office + interactive entertainment + cloud services” is taking shape steadily. Tao ZOU, Executive Director and CEO of Kingsoft, commented that the company will leverage AI as a unifying thread to boost synergy among its three core businesses, optimize resource deployment, strike a sound balance between investment efficiency and capital returns, and create sustainable long-term value for all shareholders.
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During the reporting quarter, the Group delivered solid year-on-year growth in revenue, operating profit and adjusted net profit. AI-enabled businesses have emerged as the primary engine driving the Group's revenue growth, demonstrating the tangible payoff from its long-standing AI investments.
Breaking down performance by segment, the smart office segment recorded revenue of RMB 1.77 billion, growing 16% year-on-year. Driven by AI product rollouts that boosted paid conversion rates and average revenue per user, the WPS individual business generated RMB 1.05 billion in revenue, an increase of 17% year-on-year. Revenue from the WPS 365 business reached RMB 270 million, rising 34% year-on-year. Revenue from the WPS software business was RMB 414 million, up 6% year-on-year. As of September 30, WPS Office had 678 million global monthly active devices, representing a 1.3% year-on-year increase. The online games and others segment generated RMB 672 million in revenue. Management has proactively adjusted commercialization timelines and optimized internal resource allocation to cultivate new drivers for sustainable growth.
Associate company Kingsoft Cloud delivered standout growth. Its total revenue hit RMB 3.48 billion, climbing 40% year-on-year - its highest growth rate in five years. AI cloud billing revenue reached RMB 1.68 billion, surging 115% year-on-year. Meanwhile, its adjusted operating margin reached a record high of 4.4%.
Going forward, Kingsoft will adhere to its AI-first long-term strategy. It serves mass-market user scenarios via AI office applications and interactive gaming products, with Kingsoft Cloud as its intelligent computing infrastructure. The Group will further deepen business synergy between the Kingsoft and Xiaomi ecosystems. A coordinated business layout of“smart office + interactive entertainment + cloud services” is taking shape steadily. Tao ZOU, Executive Director and CEO of Kingsoft, commented that the company will leverage AI as a unifying thread to boost synergy among its three core businesses, optimize resource deployment, strike a sound balance between investment efficiency and capital returns, and create sustainable long-term value for all shareholders.
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