Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Reusable Gown Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary reusable gown systems market is experiencing strong growth as veterinary clinics and hospitals place greater emphasis on infection prevention, operational efficiency and sustainable clinical apparel. The market is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2025 to $1.13 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising incidence of zoonotic infections, increasing volumes of veterinary surgical procedures and continued investment in veterinary hospital infrastructure. The high recurring cost of disposable protective apparel has also encouraged veterinary care providers to evaluate reusable alternatives. At the same time, greater awareness of hospital-acquired infection risks has increased demand for protective gowns that can withstand repeated laundering and sterilization while maintaining performance.

The veterinary reusable gown systems market is forecast to reach $1.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the development of circular healthcare textile systems, adoption of advanced washable antimicrobial fabrics and stronger regulatory attention to veterinary hygiene compliance. Expansion of centralized textile sterilization services and rising demand for sustainable, cost-efficient clinical apparel systems will provide further market opportunities.

Key veterinary reusable gown market trends include increased investment in sterilization and laundering infrastructure, growing use of antimicrobial and fluid-resistant textile coatings and wider implementation of centralized laundry and infection control programs. Veterinary facilities are also pursuing cost optimization through multi-cycle protective clothing systems. These programs can reduce dependence on single-use products while supporting consistent gown availability during routine procedures, surgeries and periods of elevated clinical demand.

The continued expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals is a major market growth driver. Rising pet ownership is increasing demand for routine examinations, vaccinations, diagnostics, emergency treatment and surgical services. As veterinary facilities handle more procedures, they require reliable protective apparel to safeguard clinical staff and support infection control protocols. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the United States had 34,296 veterinary practices in 2023, with each practice generating average gross revenue of approximately $1.5 million in 2024.

Increasing companion animal ownership is also contributing to demand for veterinary reusable gown systems. Higher numbers of dogs, cats and other pets are generating more frequent veterinary visits and expanding the need for preventive, medical and surgical care. Data published by the American Pet Products Association in March 2025 indicated that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, compared with 82 million in 2023. Dogs were present in 51% of households, equivalent to approximately 68 million households, while cats were present in 37%, or approximately 49 million households.

Growing veterinary healthcare expenditure is further strengthening the market outlook. Increased spending allows veterinary hospitals and clinics to upgrade infection control programs, purchase high-quality reusable gowns and invest in the equipment or services required for laundering and sterilization. Funding is also rising in response to zoonotic disease risks, supporting disease surveillance, prevention initiatives and veterinary infrastructure. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, U.S. spending on veterinary care, including pharmaceuticals and related products dispensed through veterinary clinics, was projected to total approximately $41.4 billion in 2025.

North America was the largest regional market for veterinary reusable gown systems in 2025, supported by extensive veterinary infrastructure, high companion animal ownership and substantial spending on animal healthcare. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Surgical Gowns; Isolation Gowns; Procedure Gowns; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Polyester; Cotton; Polypropylene; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Surgical Gowns: Standard Surgical Gowns; Reinforced Surgical Gowns; High Barrier Surgical Gowns; Sterile Surgical Gowns

2) By Isolation Gowns: Disposable Isolation Gowns; Reusable Isolation Gowns; Fluid Resistant Isolation Gowns; Non Fluid Resistant Isolation Gowns

3) By Procedure Gowns: Non Sterile Procedure Gowns; Lightweight Procedure Gowns; Moderate Barrier Procedure Gowns; Heavy Duty Procedure Gowns

4) By Other Product Types: Protective Cover Gowns; Examination Gowns; Wrap Around Gowns; Specialty Protective Gowns

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

