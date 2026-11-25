The global smart tires market is experiencing strong growth as vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators and mobility providers increase their focus on safety, efficiency and real-time performance monitoring. The market is projected to grow from $27.24 billion in 2025 to $29.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Historic smart tires market growth has been supported by concerns over tire failure-related accidents, the adoption of tire pressure monitoring system regulations and increasing global vehicle production. Demand for improved fuel efficiency has also encouraged the use of connected tire technologies. In addition, the early adoption of sensor-based tire monitoring systems has established a foundation for more advanced solutions capable of delivering continuous tire health and road condition data.

The smart tires market is forecast to reach $39.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous, connected and electric vehicles. Other important factors include rising demand for predictive maintenance, advances in embedded sensor miniaturization and the continued digitization of commercial vehicle fleets. Greater integration between tire systems, telematics platforms and vehicle control technologies is also expected to strengthen market opportunities.

Key smart tires market trends include real-time tire health analytics, condition monitoring and predictive tire wear estimation using embedded sensors. Cloud-based platforms are increasingly being used to optimize fleet tire performance, reduce unplanned downtime and support more efficient maintenance schedules. Smart tires are also being integrated with vehicle stability and safety systems, while adaptive tire technologies are being developed to respond dynamically to changing road conditions.

The expansion of autonomous vehicles is a major driver of smart tires market growth. Autonomous driving systems depend on accurate, continuous data to make safe and efficient operating decisions. Smart tires can provide real-time information about tire pressure, grip, wear and road conditions, improving vehicle control and helping automated systems respond to potential hazards. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 4.5 million self-driving vehicles could be operating on U.S. roads by 2030. This anticipated expansion is expected to increase demand for intelligent tire technologies that can communicate directly with onboard safety and mobility systems.

Market participants are also investing in airless and non-pneumatic tire technologies to improve durability, reduce maintenance requirements and support sustainability goals. In September 2023, The Smart Tire Company launched METL tires through Kickstarter. Inspired by shape-memory alloy technology originally developed for NASA rover missions, the tires are designed to withstand demanding conditions while retaining their shape and performance. The technology offers a durable, low-maintenance alternative to conventional pneumatic tires and reflects growing industry interest in longer-lasting mobility solutions.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating innovation across the connected tire ecosystem. In January 2024, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a partnership with TDK Corporation to advance intelligent and connected tire technologies. The collaboration is focused on incorporating advanced sensors into tires to provide real-time data, improve maintenance forecasting and enhance vehicle safety. The partnership also supports the development of connected mobility solutions as automotive manufacturers move toward increasingly software-driven and data-enabled vehicle platforms.

North America was the largest regional smart tires market in 2025, supported by advanced automotive technologies, connected vehicle adoption and ongoing investment in intelligent mobility. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Connected Tire; Intelligent Tire

2) By Sensor Type: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Sensors; Accelerometer Sensor; Strain Gauge Sensor; Radio Frequency Identification Chips; Other Sensor Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles

4) By Technology: Pneumatic Tire; Run-Flat Tire; Non-Pneumatic Tire

5) By End User: Individual Consumers; Fleet Operators; Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers; Logistics and Transportation Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Connected Tire: Embedded Sensor Connected Tire; Cloud Based Connected Tire; Vehicle Integrated Connected Tire; Mobile Application Integrated Connected Tire

2) By Intelligent Tire: Direct Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Based Tire; Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Based Tire; Temperature Monitoring Intelligent Tire; Predictive Maintenance Enabled Intelligent Tire

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

