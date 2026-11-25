MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of $1.75 billion of shares of its common stock. Kymera sold and issued 13,383,700 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,745,700 shares sold and issued upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $150.37 per share. The gross proceeds to Kymera from the offering were approximately $2.013 billion, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Kymera.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-282912) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 31, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement.

A final prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at...; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at... and...; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at...; TD Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at...; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at...; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at...; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

...

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

...

857-285-5300