MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tactical Radio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global tactical radio market is expected to reach an estimated $38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for secure communication systems, rising investment in defense modernization programs, and the growing need for reliable battlefield connectivity.

The future of the global tactical radio market remains promising, with opportunities across the special operation force, army, navy, and airforce markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, portable & handheld radio is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period due to demand for lightweight, soldier-level communication devices in field operations.

Within the application category, special operation force is expected to witness the highest growth, supported by the need for secure, real-time communication during high-risk and covert missions. APAC is expected to experience the highest regional growth over the forecast period, driven by defense modernization programs and military communication system upgrades.

Emerging Trends in the Tactical Radio Market



Software-Defined Radio Technology: Adoption of software-defined radios is increasing because these systems support flexible, multi-band, and multi-mode communications. Software-based upgrades improve interoperability, reduce dependence on hardware replacements, and help communication platforms adapt to changing operational requirements.

Secure and Encrypted Communications: Advanced encryption, frequency hopping, and anti-jamming capabilities are becoming essential as cyber threats and electronic warfare intensify. These technologies protect sensitive information and preserve command and control in contested environments.

Network-Centric Operations: Tactical radios are being integrated with battlefield networks, sensors, command centers, and other communication platforms. This connectivity improves situational awareness, real-time data sharing, decision-making, and coordination among units.

Portable and Lightweight Systems: Advances in miniaturization, durability, battery performance, and power management are supporting demand for compact radios that enhance troop mobility and perform reliably in harsh or remote environments. Commercial and Emergency Response Applications: Tactical radio technology is expanding into disaster management, public safety, border security, construction, transportation, and event management, creating demand for rugged and secure communication systems beyond traditional military applications.

Recent Developments in the Tactical Radio Market



Higher defense spending is accelerating the procurement and modernization of advanced tactical communication systems, including encrypted, GPS-enabled, and interoperable radios.

Digital, software-defined, and multi-band technologies are improving signal clarity, security, data transmission, and compatibility across military platforms and allied forces.

Homeland security agencies and emergency responders are adopting rugged tactical radios to support coordinated operations during natural disasters, border incidents, counter-terrorism activities, and other critical events. Investment in network-centric warfare is increasing demand for radios that support real-time information exchange across personnel, vehicles, sensors, and command infrastructure.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Tactical Radio Market



Military Modernization: Demand is expanding for man-portable, vehicle-mounted, and networked radios with encryption, frequency hopping, satellite connectivity, and reliable performance across diverse terrains.

Homeland Security and Emergency Response: Governments are upgrading communication infrastructure to strengthen coordination, situational awareness, GPS tracking, and response times among law enforcement, fire, medical, and disaster management teams.

Digital and Satellite Integration: Combining digital radio technology with satellite communications can extend secure connectivity into remote and hostile environments while supporting real-time data sharing and remote command functions.

Software-Defined Radio Development: SDR platforms offer scalable, software-based upgrades across frequency bands, protocols, and encryption standards. Their flexibility supports long-term modernization and reduces the need for multiple dedicated devices. Commercial Adoption: Rugged radios with long battery life and dependable coverage are gaining traction in construction, transportation, event management, and other industries requiring coordinated operations and workforce safety.

Tactical Radio Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological Innovation: Advances in software-defined radios, encryption, anti-jamming systems, and network connectivity are improving the security, flexibility, and effectiveness of tactical communications.

Increasing Defense Spending: Higher military budgets are supporting new procurements, system upgrades, and research and development programs across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Demand for Secure Communication: Modern military operations require resilient, real-time communication systems that can protect sensitive data and maintain connectivity during cyberattacks and electronic warfare. Geopolitical Tensions: Regional conflicts and security concerns are prompting countries to strengthen battlefield coordination, situational awareness, and tactical communication infrastructure.

Market Challenges



Regulatory and Compliance Requirements: Spectrum allocation rules, export controls, and security standards can delay deployments, raise compliance costs, and complicate international sales.

High Development and Production Costs: Advanced tactical radios require substantial investment in research, testing, certification, manufacturing, and continuing system upgrades. Rapid Technological Obsolescence: Manufacturers must maintain significant R&D investment to keep products compatible with evolving threats, communication standards, and operational requirements.

List of Tactical Radio Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, security, interoperability, durability, and technological capability. Leading companies are investing in R&D, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, value chain integration, and new product development to address rising demand and strengthen their market positions.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Thales Group

L3Harris

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

BARRETT Communications

Cobham

Codan Radio Communications

Leonardo

General Dynamics Radmor

Country Wise Outlook for the Tactical Radio Market



United States: The United States continues to invest in next-generation, secure, interoperable, and software-defined tactical radios. Department of Defense modernization initiatives emphasize cybersecurity, AI integration, portability, ruggedness, coalition interoperability, and real-time battlefield data sharing.

China: China is advancing indigenous digital and software-defined radio systems to reduce reliance on foreign technology. Development priorities include encrypted high-frequency communications, network-centric warfare, mobility, durability, and multi-channel capabilities.

Germany: Germany is modernizing tactical communication systems to improve secure connectivity and interoperability with NATO forces. Current priorities include stronger encryption, network integration, cybersecurity, resilience, and reliable performance across multinational operations.

India: India is deploying digital and software-defined radios for secure communication in high-altitude and challenging environments. Government-backed indigenous development, including work through the Defense Research and Development Organisation, is supporting cost-effective systems, allied interoperability, and cyber resilience. Japan: Japan is investing in digital tactical radios with encryption and anti-jamming capabilities. Modernization efforts focus on interoperability with US forces and regional allies, network-centric operations, rapid deployment, and lightweight communication platforms.

Features of the Global Tactical Radio Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Trend analysis covering 2019 to 2025 and forecasts covering 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across tactical radio types, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the tactical radio market?Which product and application categories are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which region is projected to record the highest growth, and what factors support that outlook?What factors are influencing market dynamics?What business risks and competitive threats affect market participants?Which emerging trends are reshaping tactical radio technologies and applications?How are customer requirements changing?What new products and technologies are entering the market, and which companies are leading their development?Who are the major market participants, and which strategic initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or substitution risks could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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