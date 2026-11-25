MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI, IoT, cloud and robotic dispensing to automate fulfillment, optimize inventory, reduce errors and labor costs, scale operations, and expand digital patient services.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retail Pharmacy Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail pharmacy market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by rising prescription drug demand, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased access to pharmacy services. The market is projected to grow from $1.10 trillion in 2025 to $1.21 trillion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Historical growth has also been driven by the expansion of retail pharmacy chains, greater adoption of generic medicines and continued development of pharmacy management systems.

Looking ahead, the retail pharmacy market is forecast to reach $1.75 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by the increasing adoption of digital health services, telemedicine, automated dispensing technologies and personalized patient care. Rising demand for home healthcare and convenient retail healthcare access will further strengthen the market outlook.

Technology is reshaping retail pharmacy operations and the delivery of patient services. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into pharmacy management systems to support automated prescription validation, personalized medication recommendations and more efficient workflows. Internet of Things-enabled dispensing systems are also helping pharmacies monitor inventory and medication adherence in real time.

Cloud-based pharmacy platforms are enabling retail networks to connect patient records, prescription processing and fulfillment workflows across multiple locations. At the same time, robotic dispensing and packaging systems are improving accuracy, reducing medication errors and helping operators address workforce constraints. Digital health integration is also allowing retail pharmacies to support telemedicine consultations and electronic prescription fulfillment, positioning pharmacy locations as increasingly important points of care.

Rising healthcare expenditure remains a significant driver of retail pharmacy market growth. The growing burden of chronic diseases requires long-term treatment, regular consultations, diagnostic services and ongoing medication management. Higher healthcare spending increases demand for prescription medicines, over-the-counter products and other pharmacy-based healthcare solutions. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, healthcare spending increased by 6.5% between 2023 and 2024, compared with growth of 6.3% in 2023.

Retail pharmacy operators and infrastructure providers are also investing in automated fulfillment solutions to improve prescription processing, reduce operating costs and enhance patient care. In January 2026, US-based pharmacy infrastructure provider Fillex Inc. launched a nationwide automated pharmacy platform designed to modernize healthcare logistics and prescription fulfillment. The platform provides centralized fulfillment capabilities for retail pharmacies, grocery retailers, e-commerce businesses and health systems.

By outsourcing resource-intensive dispensing operations, pharmacy operators can scale services, improve efficiency and respond to rising costs, workforce shortages and pressure on reimbursement margins. Greater automation can also allow pharmacy staff to dedicate more time to patient-facing and clinical services, supporting stronger health outcomes and long-term operational sustainability.

Strategic partnerships are further expanding access to affordable pharmaceutical products. In September 2024, Aster Pharmacy partnered with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to market and distribute medicines across the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council region. The collaboration combines Dr. Reddy's generic medicine manufacturing capabilities with Aster Pharmacy's retail and distribution network, supporting broader availability of medicines across key therapeutic categories.

North America was the leading region in the retail pharmacy market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the US, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Prescription Drugs; Over The Counter Drugs; Branded Medicines; Health And Wellness Products; Vitamins And Dietary Supplements; Personal Care Products; Medical Devices And Supplies

2) By Target Customer: Chronic Disease Patients; Acute Care Patients; Geriatric Patients; Pediatric Patients; Wellness Oriented Consumers

3) By Technology: Electronic Health Records; Telemedicine Services; Automated Dispensing Systems; Mobile Health Applications; Artificial Intelligence

4) By End User: Individual Consumers; Hospitals And Clinics; Long Term Care Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Prescription Drugs: Chronic Disease Prescription Drugs; Acute Care Prescription Drugs; Specialty Prescription Drugs; Controlled Prescription Drugs

2) By Over The Counter Drugs: Pain Relief Over The Counter Drugs; Cold And Flu Over The Counter Drugs; Digestive Health Over The Counter Drugs; Allergy Relief Over The Counter Drugs

4) By Branded Medicines: Branded Prescription Medicines; Branded Specialty Medicines; Patent Protected Branded Medicines; Premium Branded Healthcare Products

5) By Health And Wellness Products: Fitness And Nutrition Products; Preventive Healthcare Products; Weight Management Products; Health Monitoring Products

6) By Vitamins And Dietary Supplements: Multivitamin Supplements; Mineral Supplements; Herbal Dietary Supplements; Sports Nutrition Supplements

7) By Personal Care Products: Skin Care Products; Hair Care Products; Oral Care Products; Feminine Hygiene Products

8) By Medical Devices And Supplies: Home Healthcare Devices; Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices; First Aid And Wound Care Supplies; Mobility Assistance Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

H-E-B LP

ASDA Group Limited

Meijer Inc.

Clicks Group Limited

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc.

Discount Drug Mart Inc.

MedPlus Health Services Limited

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited

Aster DM Healthcare Limited

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Capsule Corporation PBC OptumRx Inc.

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