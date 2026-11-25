Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pipes and pipe/hose fittings market was valued at US$346.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$495.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market report delivers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and the effects of recent global tariff developments.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Infrastructure investment and rapid urbanization remain central to global market growth. The development of residential, commercial and industrial facilities is increasing demand for piping networks across water distribution, wastewater management, drainage and heating, ventilation and air conditioning applications. Major infrastructure programs in developing economies are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers of steel, PVC, polyethylene, concrete and other piping products.

Industrial expansion is also supporting sustained demand for advanced pipes, hoses, fittings and connectors. Chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food processing, oil and gas production and other industrial activities require reliable systems capable of transporting fluids and gases under demanding operating conditions. Rising energy requirements, pipeline construction and the refurbishment of aging networks are further strengthening the market outlook.

Product and process innovation continues to reshape the competitive landscape. Push-to-connect fittings are gaining adoption because of installation efficiency and operational reliability. Smart fittings equipped with sensors and communication capabilities support real-time monitoring of flow, temperature and pressure, enabling leak detection, water-use optimization and preventive maintenance.

Fiberglass-reinforced plastics and thermoplastic composites are increasingly used in applications requiring corrosion resistance, reduced weight and long service life. Additive manufacturing is also enabling complex geometries, customized components and shorter production cycles. Sustainability initiatives are encouraging the use of recycled plastics, bio-based polymers, water-saving designs and lower-impact manufacturing processes.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Steel: The steel segment is forecast to reach US$193.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

PVC: The PVC segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. pipes and pipe/hose fittings market was valued at US$90.3 billion in 2024. China: China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0%, reaching US$112.1 billion by 2030.

The report also evaluates market opportunities in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The global pipes and pipe/hose fittings market analysis is presented by value and covers steel, PVC, metal flanges and unions, polyethylene, concrete, hydraulic couplings and additional product categories. Independent annual sales analysis and forecasts are provided for 2024 through 2030, supported by historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Tariff, Trade and Supply Chain Analysis

This edition incorporates recent global trade and economic developments affecting raw materials, sourcing strategies, manufacturing costs and supply chains. The analysis examines tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, evolving trade tensions, sourcing disruptions and the geographic realignment of production. Updated global and regional forecasts account for tariff exposure, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks population growth, urbanization, infrastructure spending, industrial development, energy investment and technological innovation to assess their influence on market demand. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides context for changing regional prospects, supply chain risks and emerging commercial opportunities. The analysis also evaluates product innovation, manufacturing advances, sustainability priorities and competitive positioning among global and regional suppliers.

Competitive Intelligence

The report includes updated 2025 global market share estimates and evaluates the competitive presence of 273 companies. Featured participants include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA/NV, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, ArcelorMittal, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Eaton Hydraulics Group, Europipe GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., GF Piping Systems Ltd., Ipex Inc., Nibco Inc., Performance Pipe, Pipelife International GmbH, Tenaris SA, Tigre SA, TMK Group, United States Steel Corporation, Uponor Corp. and Wavin Holding B.V.

Key Report Benefits



Detailed global pipes and pipe/hose fittings market forecasts through 2030.

Analysis of major product segments, geographic markets and growth opportunities.

Assessment of tariffs, trade policy, economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption.

Competitive intelligence covering leading manufacturers and market positioning.

Actionable insights supporting investment, sourcing, production and expansion strategies.

Coverage of innovation in smart fittings, composite materials, additive manufacturing and sustainable products. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to subsequent market developments.

The report addresses how the global pipes and pipe/hose fittings market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how tariff and supply chain changes may affect competition, and which companies are positioned to benefit from infrastructure modernization, industrial expansion and demand for more advanced piping solutions.

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