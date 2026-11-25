Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plastic Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic pipes market was valued at US$33.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$48.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is supported by infrastructure investment, urbanization, water conservation initiatives, wastewater treatment projects, and continued innovation in pipe manufacturing and materials science. The report also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on plastic pipe production, sourcing, supply chains, pricing, and regional market opportunities.

Global Plastic Pipes Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Plastic pipes made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (cPVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and other materials are widely used in water supply, sewer and drainage systems, building and construction, agriculture, and oil and gas operations. Their corrosion resistance, durability, adaptability, and relatively low installation and maintenance costs continue to support adoption over traditional metal and concrete alternatives.

Technological advances are improving the performance and sustainability of plastic piping systems. Multi-layer composite pipes combine materials to enhance flexibility, strength, temperature resistance, and performance in demanding environments. Innovations in joining and sealing technologies are also increasing connection reliability, reducing leakage risks, and extending system life. At the same time, manufacturers are expanding the use of recycled materials and developing products aligned with green building standards and circular economy objectives.

Environmental concerns, plastic waste regulations, raw material volatility, and evolving construction standards remain important industry challenges. These pressures are encouraging investment in recycling infrastructure, resource-efficient manufacturing, and lower-impact material formulations. Growing demand for modern water, sewage, irrigation, and drainage networks-particularly in rapidly urbanizing economies-creates significant opportunities for suppliers capable of meeting increasingly stringent performance and sustainability requirements.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



PVC: The PVC material segment is forecast to reach US$16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

cPVC: The cPVC material segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. plastic pipes market was valued at US$3.7 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching approximately US$17 billion by 2030. Other Markets: The report provides growth analysis for Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Plastic Pipes Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global plastic pipes market by value in U.S. dollars and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 through 2023.



Material Types: PVC, cPVC, PE, PP, and other materials.

End Uses: Water supply, sewer and drainage, building and construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and other applications. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

The latest edition incorporates global trade and economic developments into the plastic pipes market outlook. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes, manufacturing realignment, and the continuing effects of major tariff policies. Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect trade uncertainty, changing economic conditions, and structural shifts in globalization.

The report tracks key economic and demographic indicators, including population growth, urbanization, infrastructure spending, and regional development patterns. It also evaluates product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies, and competitive developments affecting plastic pipe manufacturers and suppliers.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The competitive analysis includes updated global market share estimates, company positioning, geographic presence, and profiles of established and emerging participants. The report features 365 companies, including:



Aliaxis Group SA/NV

Astral Poly Technik Ltd.

Avon Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Cresline Plastic Pipe Co., Inc.

Egeplast AS

Georg Fischer AG

Finolex Industries

JM Eagle, Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Wienerberger AG

Strategic Value of the Report

Decision-makers can use the analysis to assess market size, identify high-growth material and end-use segments, compare regional opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning, and understand the effects of tariffs and supply chain changes. The report addresses how the global plastic pipes market is expected to develop through 2030, which factors will drive or constrain growth, which segments offer the strongest prospects, and how regional market shares may change.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks market shifts through strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts. This analysis connects regulatory developments, infrastructure priorities, sustainability requirements, technology trends, and trade policies with emerging opportunities across the global plastic pipes industry. Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments and revised competitive intelligence.

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