Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes and tubes market, estimated at 76.9 million tons in 2024, is projected to reach 107.3 million tons by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2024 and 2030. The latest market analysis examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, technological developments, regional opportunities and the effects of global tariff changes.

Market Trends and Domain Expert Insights

ERW pipes and tubes continue to gain importance across the construction, energy, automotive, agriculture and industrial manufacturing sectors. Their mechanical strength, consistent dimensions, production efficiency and cost competitiveness support their use in oil, gas and water transportation, structural frameworks, scaffolding, vehicle components and other demanding applications.

Infrastructure investment remains a principal growth catalyst for the global ERW pipes and tubes market. Urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are increasing the need for water distribution, sewage, gas transmission and structural piping networks. Energy infrastructure projects are also generating demand for durable line pipes and pressure tubing capable of meeting stringent operating requirements.

Technological progress is improving ERW manufacturing quality and productivity. High-frequency induction welding, advanced automation and integrated process-control systems are enabling manufacturers to increase output while maintaining consistent weld integrity. Ultrasonic and radiographic testing technologies further support product reliability by identifying potential defects and helping producers comply with industry standards.

The automotive sector represents another source of market expansion as manufacturers seek strong, precise and weight-efficient tubular components. Renewable energy development is also creating opportunities, with wind and solar projects requiring structural steel pipes, tubing and related infrastructure. Regulatory requirements governing construction, transportation and energy applications are reinforcing demand for products that meet rigorous safety and quality specifications.

The report tracks the influence of tariff negotiations, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and geographic realignment across more than 180 countries. Updated forecasts incorporate trade policy developments, economic uncertainty and structural changes affecting globalization. Particular attention is given to tariff-related market conditions in 2025 and the continuing implications of Trump-era trade measures.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Mechanical Steel Tubing: This segment is forecast to reach 27.3 million tons by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Line Pipes: The segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. ERW pipes and tubes market was estimated at 6.8 million tons in 2024.

China: China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching 35.3 million tons by 2030. Other Markets: The analysis provides additional growth perspectives for Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The global ERW pipes and tubes market report provides annual market data and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 to 2023. It evaluates market activity by segment and geography while assessing the competitive positions of major manufacturers.



Market Segments: Mechanical steel tubing, line pipes, structural steel pipes and tubing, standard pipes, oil country tubular goods and pressure tubing.

Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of market drivers, constraints, revenue opportunities, economic indicators, population trends, urbanization and regional growth prospects.

Technology Assessment: Analysis of product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies and developments affecting market competitiveness.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche and limited-presence participants. Trade and Tariff Analysis: Assessment of sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, tariff exposure and changes in manufacturing and procurement strategies.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 145 companies operating in the global Electric Resistance Welded pipes and tubes market. Featured participants include:



Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG

APL Apollo Tubes Limited

Arabian Pipes Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH

Nippon Steel Corporation

TMK Group

PT Bakrie Pipe Industries

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

Techint Group SpA

U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc.

United Metallurgical Company/OMK

Welspun Corp Ltd. Wheatland Tube Company

Key Benefits of the Market Report



Evaluate how the global ERW pipes and tubes market is expected to develop through 2030.

Identify high-growth product segments, countries and regional markets.

Assess the effects of tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain realignment.

Understand the competitive presence and strategic prospects of leading companies.

Examine the technologies, regulations and industry trends shaping future demand.

Access actionable intelligence for investment planning, market entry, sourcing and business development. Receive complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to significant market developments.

Key Attributes:

