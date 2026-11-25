Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

dsm-firmenich reaches settlement with European Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), November 25, 2026

Today, dsm-firmenich confirms that it has reached a settlement with the European Commission (EC) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and has agreed to pay fines of EUR 137,689,000 and GBP 20,640,000, respectively. These settlements relate to the antitrust investigations launched by the EC and CMA in March 2023, as disclosed in the second Supplement to the Offering Circular from April 6, 2023.

dsm-firmenich cooperated fully with the EC and CMA throughout their investigations. The settlements resolve these matters in the European Union and the United Kingdom and reflect the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and business conduct.

The EC and CMA both found that Firmenich's involvement was limited to exchanging information in connection with one customer in one business – the consumer fragrance business. The conduct did not involve a price fixing agreement, and pre-dated the merger between DSM and Firmenich. Importantly, Firmenich was not involved in the other findings linked to competitors, as reflected in the authorities' respective announcements.

The settlements do not constitute an admission of liability beyond the terms agreed with the EC and CMA respectively and in relation to their respective jurisdictions, and do not prejudice Firmenich's position with respect to the outcome of ongoing investigations in other jurisdictions. Separately, the United States Department of Justice closed its investigation into dsm-firmenich in February 2026 without any findings of wrongdoing. Investigations in other jurisdictions are still ongoing and pending. dsm-firmenich currently expects a total financial impact of around EUR 300 million in connection with the above, a substantial part of which will be recognized in income and expense in 2026 and excluded from Adjusted Profit.

dsm-firmenich reiterates its commitment to continuing a culture of compliance throughout its organization and operating in a responsible and ethical manner in the highly competitive industry in which it operates.

For more information

Media relations

Robin Roothans

tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96

e-mail ...

Investor relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306

e-mail ...

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

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dsm-firmenich reaches settlement with European Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority