MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in Hawthorn by Toll Brothers, an exclusive enclave of luxury single-family homes in Alpharetta, Georgia. The final two quick move-in homes are available for sale in the community located at Hawthorn Circle and Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

Hawthorn offers a boutique community setting within the prestigious Alpharetta School District. The final Toll Brothers homes in the community feature estate-style designs with modern two-story floor plans ranging from 3,600 to 4,600 square feet, complete with three-car garages and luxurious Designer Appointed Features selected by the professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“With only two quick move-in homes remaining, this is the final chance for new home shoppers to become part of this exceptional community,” said Eric White, Division President for Toll Brothers in Georgia.







The Rhinewood with Basement home design is ready for immediate move-in and ideal for home shoppers looking to make a move quickly. This exceptional home features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, and 4,600 square feet of living space. The home features a grand two-story foyer and great room with multi-stack doors overlooking a private rear yard. This home is priced at $1,974,000.

The Peterson with Basement quick move-in home will be completed in January 2027. This stunning home features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, and 3,600 square feet of living space. This home includes a multigenerational suite offering an independent living option for visiting guests or family as well as a versatile flex room. This home is priced at $1,949,000.

“We invite home shoppers to explore these final two homes, experience the well-designed floor plans and high-end included features, and have the opportunity to purchase and move-in quickly to this fantastic community in the heart of Alpharetta,” added White.

Hawthorn provides easy access to upscale shopping, fine dining, and entertainment options nearby.

For more information and to schedule a tour, visit TollBrothers.com/GA or call 888-686-5542.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)