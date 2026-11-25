Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at US$60.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$107 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for biologics, vaccines, personalized medicines, cell and gene therapies, and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Reliable healthcare cold chain logistics is essential for preserving the safety, stability, potency, and therapeutic efficacy of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Vaccines, blood products, biologics, clinical trial materials, and advanced therapies can be compromised by temperature excursions during storage or transportation. Maintaining controlled conditions from manufacturing through final administration helps reduce spoilage, protect patients, and avoid significant financial losses.

Global vaccination programs continue to generate demand for specialized storage, packaging, monitoring, and transportation services. The distribution requirements associated with mRNA vaccines and other products requiring ultra-low-temperature storage have reinforced the strategic importance of resilient cold chain infrastructure. Pharmaceutical companies are also expanding into emerging markets, increasing the need for logistics networks capable of navigating long distances, infrastructure constraints, and complex international regulations.

Regulatory requirements established by agencies and organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and World Health Organization are further encouraging investment in validated cold chain systems. Healthcare organizations require accurate, auditable records to demonstrate compliance, support inspections, and reduce the risk of recalls, penalties, or product rejection.

Technology Advancements Transforming Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics

Real-time temperature monitoring, GPS tracking, wireless communications, and Internet of Things sensors are improving visibility across pharmaceutical supply chains. These technologies continuously monitor temperature, humidity, location, and other environmental conditions, enabling rapid intervention when products deviate from validated parameters.

Smart packaging incorporating phase-change materials, vacuum insulation panels, and data loggers provides extended protection and documented evidence of product conditions during transit. Artificial intelligence and machine learning also support route optimization, predictive risk management, demand planning, and refrigeration equipment maintenance. These capabilities help logistics providers anticipate weather disruption, traffic delays, equipment failures, and other events that could affect product integrity.

Blockchain adoption is creating additional opportunities to strengthen supply chain transparency and security. Tamper-resistant records can provide authorized stakeholders with consistent information concerning product location, handling, temperature history, and chain of custody. Collectively, these technologies improve operational reliability, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder confidence while reducing preventable product losses.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Storage services: The segment is projected to reach US$36.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7%.

Transportation services: The segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% through 2032.

United States: The U.S. healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at US$16.5 billion in 2025.

China: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%, reaching US$23.4 billion by 2032. Additional growth markets: The analysis examines developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The healthcare cold chain logistics market report presents market value analysis in U.S. dollars and evaluates the following segments:



Services: Storage, transportation, packaging, monitoring, and data logging.

Product types: Vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapies, clinical trial materials, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Transportation modes: Air freight, sea freight, road transportation, and rail transportation. End users: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, hospitals and clinics, and other end users.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis covers major markets including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Strategic Value of the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major service, product, transportation, end-use, and geographic segments.

Evaluation of market trends, growth drivers, restraints, competitive conditions, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Regional insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, partnership development, and supply chain strategy.

Company profiles and analysis of businesses influencing the competitive environment. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured



American Airlines, Inc.

Cavalier Logistics

Cencora, Inc.

Continental Carbon Company

DB Schenker

DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG Marken Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to add strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources.

These findings are synthesized to identify the direction of the healthcare cold chain logistics market, the forces influencing change, and the developments most relevant to business strategy. The analysis also extends beyond market-level findings to examine participating companies and the competitive dynamics shaping individual regions.

Because competitive structures vary significantly by geography, market share is assessed where it provides meaningful strategic value. Regional analysis is tailored to the structure, maturity, regulatory environment, and operating dynamics of each market rather than relying solely on a single global market share measure.

As pharmaceutical supply chains become more specialized and globally distributed, healthcare cold chain logistics will remain critical to product efficacy, patient safety, waste reduction, and regulatory compliance. Continued investment in monitoring technology, smart packaging, predictive analytics, and temperature-controlled infrastructure is expected to create substantial opportunities through 2032.

Key Attributes:

