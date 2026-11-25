Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous welded pipes and tubes market reached 21.7 million tons in 2024 and is projected to attain 28.8 million tons by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market report delivers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, regional opportunities, competitive dynamics, and forecasts. It also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, and market growth.

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Continuous welded pipes and tubes remain integral to construction, automotive manufacturing, plumbing, heating, ventilation, water distribution, gas transmission, scaffolding, fencing, and other industrial applications. Consistent dimensions, structural strength, smooth finishes, production efficiency, and competitive costs support their use in large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.

Urbanization and infrastructure investment are among the principal factors driving global demand. Expanding water, gas, and sewage networks require reliable piping systems, while growth in construction and automotive production continues to create opportunities for manufacturers. Increased emphasis on recyclable materials and resource-efficient production also supports demand for steel pipes and tubes.

Advances in welding technology, process control, and automation are improving production speed, dimensional accuracy, and weld-seam consistency while reducing material waste. These innovations help manufacturers address persistent challenges involving weld integrity, equipment investment, process optimization, and skilled labor requirements. Regulatory standards governing product safety, quality, and performance are also influencing manufacturing practices and competitive positioning.

Industry Applications



Construction: Structural systems, scaffolding, fencing, mechanical services, and infrastructure projects.

Automotive: Exhaust systems and components requiring durability, consistency, and corrosion resistance.

Water and Gas Distribution: Piping networks designed to support dependable transport and minimize leakage. Industrial Systems: Plumbing, heating, ventilation, and other low-pressure applications.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States continuous welded pipes and tubes market was estimated at 1.8 million tons in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach 13.1 million tons by 2030, reinforcing its position as a major contributor to global market growth. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, broader Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other international markets.

Report Scope

The study analyzes the continuous welded pipes and tubes market using volume indicators and market value data in U.S. dollars. It provides annual market estimates and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 to 2023.



Market Segment: Continuous welded pipes and tubes. Geographic Coverage: World, United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Global Trade, Tariff, and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates recent trade and economic shifts affecting the global continuous welded pipes and tubes industry. Analysis includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, production realignment, and changes in cross-border trade. Particular attention is given to 2025 trade tensions and the continuing effects of Trump-era tariffs.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to account for tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. The study also examines population growth, urbanization, technology adoption, production innovation, and regional economic conditions affecting long-term demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological advances, process innovation, trade policy changes, competitive positioning, and emerging growth opportunities. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides strategic context for market shifts and helps decision-makers evaluate sourcing, investment, production, and expansion strategies.

Competitive Intelligence

The report profiles 54 companies and provides updated global market share estimates for 2025. It evaluates leading participants according to their geographic presence and competitive position, including Strong, Active, Niche, and Trivial classifications. Featured companies include:



Continental Steel and Tube Company

Garth Industrial

JFE Steel Corporation

Wheatland Tube Company Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd.

Key Report Benefits



Detailed global continuous welded pipes and tubes market data and forecasts through 2030.

Analysis of major market drivers, restraints, technologies, and end-use applications.

Regional insights covering established and emerging markets.

Assessment of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing risks, and supply chain realignment.

Competitive intelligence, company profiles, and 2025 market share estimates.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global continuous welded pipes and tubes market is expected to evolve through 2030, which regions and applications offer the strongest growth prospects, how trade and tariff policies may reshape competition, and which companies are best positioned to respond to changing market conditions.

Key Attributes:

