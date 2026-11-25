Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large diameter steel pipes market was valued at US$14.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$17 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Market growth is supported by sustained investment in oil and gas transportation, water and wastewater networks, industrial infrastructure, urban development, and energy distribution systems. The report also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on steel prices, sourcing strategies, supply chains, regional production, and competitive positioning.

Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Large diameter steel pipes remain critical to high-capacity pipeline networks, structural construction, and industrial fluid transportation. Their strength, pressure resistance, durability, and suitability for demanding operating environments support their use across oil and gas, water treatment, chemical processing, construction, and other infrastructure applications.

Demand is rising as governments and private operators modernize aging pipeline systems, expand urban water infrastructure, and strengthen energy security. Continued industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing economies, are increasing requirements for reliable water, wastewater, and energy transportation networks. Sustainability priorities are also encouraging investment in durable pipeline systems that can deliver longer operating lives and lower maintenance requirements.

Market participants continue to address high raw-material and manufacturing costs, specialized welding requirements, corrosion risks, and the logistical complexity of transporting and installing large pipes. Global tariffs and trade restrictions introduce further uncertainty by affecting steel costs, procurement decisions, manufacturing locations, and cross-border supply relationships.

Technology and Innovation

Advances in high-strength, low-alloy steel, automated production, robotic welding, protective coatings, and pipeline monitoring are improving product quality and operating performance. Enhanced manufacturing precision can reduce defects and production times, while advanced coating technologies improve corrosion resistance and extend service life. Digital inspection and monitoring systems are also strengthening pipeline integrity management and supporting safer, more reliable operations.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



LSAW pipes: The longitudinal submerged arc-welded pipes segment is forecast to reach US$9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2%.

SSAW pipes: The spiral submerged arc-welded pipes segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. large diameter steel pipes market was valued at US$2.2 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to reach US$6.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. Other markets: The analysis evaluates growth patterns across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the large diameter steel pipes market by value in U.S. dollars. Product coverage includes LSAW and SSAW pipes. Application analysis encompasses oil and gas, water treatment, chemicals, and other end-use sectors.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks structural changes influencing the global large diameter steel pipes industry, including infrastructure spending, energy demand, urbanization, steel technology, tariff policy, and supply chain realignment. Analysis incorporates trade negotiations affecting more than 180 countries, with particular attention to the effect of tariff uncertainty on sourcing, production costs, regional competitiveness, and investment planning.

Forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to account for economic uncertainty, changing globalization patterns, and evolving trade measures. Historical analysis from 2015 to 2023 provides additional context for evaluating market performance and long-term demand. The research also reviews population trends, urban development, process innovation, emerging technologies, and updated 2025 market share estimates.

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of key product, application, and geographic segments.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, competitive pressures, and revenue opportunities.

Analysis of tariffs, sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence, and manufacturing realignment.

Competitive positioning of leading companies across major regional markets. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 119 companies operating in the large diameter steel pipes market. Featured participants include ArcelorMittal SA, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., EEW Holding GmbH & Co. KG, EUROPIPE GmbH, EVRAZ North America, Jindal Tubular USA LLC, National Pipe Company Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, SUTOR Technology Co. Ltd., Tenaris S.A., TMK Group, and Welspun Tubular LLC.

The research provides actionable intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, infrastructure developers, energy companies, water utilities, and policymakers seeking to understand how technology, tariffs, regional investment, and shifting demand will shape the global large diameter steel pipes market through 2030.

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