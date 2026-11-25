Visit wizzapp

New Wizz App survey of 13,684 US users: 56% of Gen Z feel like a different person going home for Thanksgiving, and 68% met new people through an app.

- Alexandra Ryabova, Head of Operations at Wizz App YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wizz App, the social app where young people connect authentically and safely with peers, surveyed 13,684 of its US users ages 18 and older about connections and heading home for the holiday.Nearly half (49%) met someone this fall they want to keep talking to over break, and 48% plan to tell their family about the people they met.The findings point to five trends in Gen Z Thanksgiving connections:1. Nearly half of Gen Z wants to keep a fall connection going over Thanksgiving break49% of respondents met someone this fall they want to keep talking to over Thanksgiving break. The number climbs for the 39% heading home for their first Thanksgiving since starting college or moving away for school. Six in ten of these first-timers met someone they want to keep talking to, compared with 41% of those who have been home before. For Gen Z, a connection made in the fall is one worth carrying through the holidays, and a week apart is a reason to keep the conversation going.2. Two in three Gen Z connections with new people start in an appOf the 6,472 respondents who met someone and said where, 61% met them on the Wizz App, and 30% met them on campus. Respondents could pick more than one place. 68% met through an app, and 43% met that person only on Wizz App. Apps now lead the way Gen Z meets new people, and Wizz App expects that to continue as young adults choose spaces that make connecting easy and let them express themselves in their own words.3. Nearly half will tell their family about someone new this Thanksgiving48% of respondents will talk to their family about the people they met this fall. Among first-timers, 63% plan to, compared with 38% of those who have been home before. Gen Z shares stories about the people they care about, and bringing a new connection up at the family table is a sign that the connection matters.4. More than one in four Gen Z adults feel pulled between home and the people they just met28% feel torn between being home with family and staying close to the people they met this fall. That rises to 41% among first-timers, compared with 19% of those who have been home before. As young adults move between school and home, apps like Wizz App help them stay in touch with the people they met while they travel and settle back in with family.5. More than half of Gen Z adults are coming home a different person56% feel like a different person from the one people at home still expect, rising to 72% among first-timers. Asked if they feel pressure to act like the person they were before they left, 78% said no. Self-discovery starts with talking to new people, and the first months of independent life at college give Gen Z the room to do it.Together, the findings show a generation heading home with new connections it wants to keep and a clearer sense of who it is. As Thanksgiving week begins, Wizz App will continue to give Gen Z a place to stay close to the people they met this fall.MethodologyWizz App surveyed 13,684 US Wizz App users ages 18 and older in the app between November 12 and 16, 2026. All respondents answered every question unless noted. The question on where respondents met someone was multi-select and reflects the 6,472 respondents who met someone this fall and named a place, so those percentages add to more than 100%. The sample covers all Wizz App US users ages 18 and older, including students and non-students. Full results are available on request.About Wizz AppWizz App is a social app where young people can connect authentically and safely with peers, free from the pressures of traditional social media. With no likes, followers, or algorithmic feeds, Wizz App focuses on meaningful one-to-one conversations. Safety is embedded into the platform through age and profile verification, pre-delivery content moderation, and behavioral monitoring. Learn more at .

Mila Che

Media Contact, Wizz App

+1 718-928-8517

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nearly Half of Gen Z Want to Keep a Fall Connection Going Over Thanksgiving, Wizz App Survey Finds News Provided By Wizz App November 25, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.