The PawPulse Viking Dog Park, a free 3D adventure where players pick a breed, name their dog and roam a snowy Norse island right in the browser.

A player's dog sets off on the Rune Trail at the PawPulse Viking Dog Park, with the Dog Fountain, a Viking longship and the open sea ahead.

The PawPulse Viking Dog Park logo

The Las Vegas pet tech company debuts a free Norse-themed dog game with party play and mini-games, and opens refundable reservations for its Lucero collar.

- Nate Lutz, Founder & CEO, PawPulseLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Somewhere off the coast of the internet, a Corgi is trying to lift Mjolnir. A Husky is lounging on Odin's throne. And a sea serpent with a surprisingly friendly face just popped out of the fjord to see what all the barking is about.PawPulse has launched the PawPulse Viking Dog Park, a free 3D adventure that introduces Lucero, the PawPulse smart dog collar planned for release in 2027. Players pick a breed, name their dog and turn them loose on a snowy Norse island, right in the browser on desktop or phone. Friends can join with party play, dogs can gear up with rare and epic items, and the island is packed with music, voiced adventures, missions and mini-games. An emailed return link lets players pick up their dog's adventure on any device, and The Waglist, PawPulse's free email list, keeps fans first in line for launch news.Life on the IsleEvery breed a Viking. Players choose from 14 breeds, from Corgis and Pugs to Great Danes and Siberian Huskies.Party play. Friends can roam the isle together.Viking trials. Dogs can lift Mjolnir, then take on the Rune Trail, the Hammer Run, the Bifrost Dash and a lineup of mini-games.Valhalla. Dogs can climb the rainbow Bifrost to Valhalla, an island floating above the clouds, and claim Odin's throne.Treasure. Mounds pop up all over the island, packed with relics, Hacksilver and rare gear.Jormungandr. Easily the friendliest sea serpent in Norse history, Jormungandr likes to stop by and say hello.Photo mode. Players can snap a photo or record a clip and share it straight to Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.A Gamer's Side QuestFounder and CEO Nate Lutz grew up a gamer and started building the Viking island in his spare time, long before PawPulse had a name."Every corner of the island, from the breeds to the voice lines, was built to make people smile," said Lutz. "We wanted owners to fall for their dog's little Viking first, then meet the collar that helps them look after the real one."Meet LuceroEvery vet eventually asks: "How long has this been going on?" A dog cannot say it slept badly all week or that the fireworks next door left it shaking for an hour. Lucero is built to help owners answer.The Lucero smart collar tracks heart rate, breathing and movement around the clock with patent-pending Kinetic sensing that does not require skin contact or shaving, from a sleek Boxer to a fluffy double-coated Husky. It learns what normal looks like for each dog, with breed-aware baselines from more than 100 breed profiles, and turns it into easy-to-read trends owners can share with their vet in one tap.Built-in Pulse Rhythm helps dogs settle during thunderstorms, fireworks and time apart. Live GPS over LTE with satellite-ready backup keeps adventure buddies on the map, and boundary training uses gentle vibration, never static correction. Lucero is a consumer wellness collar, not a medical device. And for cat people, a PawPulse collar for cats and smaller dogs is coming soon."Every owner knows that look, the one that says something is off, and that sinking feeling of not knowing what," said Lutz. "Lucero learns each dog, not an average, so owners have more to go on when something changes."ReservationsStarting today, owners can reserve Lucero ahead of its Kickstarter campaign. Both reservations are fully refundable on request until the Kickstarter launches.Pioneer Reservation, $5. Early launch pricing, access to back the Kickstarter campaign 72 hours before PawPulse's wider public announcement, a permanent Silver Pioneer badge in the PawPulse app and a Silver item for their Viking Dog Park pup.Founders Circle, $20. Limited to 50 seats. Founders get early launch pricing and the same 72-hour Kickstarter access, plus a free year of PawPulse data service, first-batch shipping priority and early app beta access, along with the Gold Founder badge and a Gold Viking Dog Park item.Reservation holders who bring three friends through their personal link earn the Golden Pack Leader badge.PawPulse at CES 2027, and Two Ways to WinPawPulse will show Lucero at CES 2027 in Eureka Park, Booth 60445, at the Venetian Expo, January 6-9. During the show, PawPulse will give away a Lucero collar plus a free year of PawPulse data service. A second giveaway for Viking Dog Park players follows after CES. Winners receive their Lucero when it ships. No purchase or reservation is necessary to enter or win; official rules are posted at pawpulse.About PawPulsePawPulse (PawPulse Inc.) is a Las Vegas pet technology company founded by Nate Lutz. Its first smart collar, Lucero, pairs patent-pending contactless heart rate and breathing monitoring with Pulse Rhythm calming, live location and breed-aware insights, and works on every coat.

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PawPulse Viking Dog Park: Turn Your Dog Into a Viking (Free 3D Game)

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PawPulse Launches Viking Dog Park, a Free 3D Browser Game Introducing the Lucero Smart Collar News Provided By PawPulse November 25, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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