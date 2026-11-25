ASBN statement on BAAJA

ASBN says the Senate-passed permitting bill would weaken water protections, state and Tribal authority, and public participation in project decisions.

- Camilla Taylor, Executive Director, American Sustainable Business NetworkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is urging the U.S. House of Representatives to reject the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), following its passage in the Senate. ASBN says the legislation would go beyond streamlining approvals, weakening longstanding environmental safeguards, restricting state and Tribal authority, and reducing opportunities for communities to participate in decisions that affect their water, land, and livelihoods.ASBN supports modernizing our nation's permitting processes to make them more efficient, predictable, and responsive to the needs of businesses and communities. Businesses need clear requirements, effective agency coordination, and timely decisions to build infrastructure, invest, and create jobs. But making permitting more efficient should not mean weakening the protections that safeguard public health, natural resources, and the communities where businesses operate.BAAJA would make significant changes to how our nation's environmental laws are implemented and enforced. It would limit states' and Tribal Nations' ability to protect their waterways, extend certain pollution discharge permits from five to ten years, reduce oversight of projects affecting wetlands and other waterways, and narrow environmental reviews and opportunities for public participation. It would also restrict federal agencies' ability to revisit certain project approvals, even when new information or changing conditions warrant action.ASBN notes that these safeguards are not simply regulatory hurdles. They help prevent environmental harm, protect public health, give communities a meaningful voice, and provide businesses with confidence that the rules governing development account for long-term impacts. Weakening them does not eliminate risk. It can leave businesses and communities to bear the consequences.ASBN members across sectors depend on clean water and healthy ecosystems, which are essential economic infrastructure. Farmers need reliable access to clean water for crops and livestock. Food and beverage producers, manufacturers, outdoor recreation businesses, and tourism-dependent communities rely on healthy waterways and natural resources. When those resources are degraded, the costs extend well beyond the project itself, affecting business operations, supply chains, workers, and local economies.The legislation also raises concerns for businesses about transparency and accountability as large electricity users, including data centers, drive demand for new infrastructure. Communities and ratepayers need a meaningful role in decisions that affect local water and electricity resources, along with protections against households and small businesses being left to shoulder the costs of serving major new demand."Businesses need infrastructure, and they need a permitting process that works. But they also need clean water, healthy communities, and confidence that the costs and impacts of development are being considered. These goals go hand in hand. We can make permitting more efficient without taking away the protections that businesses and communities depend on," said Camilla Taylor, Executive Director, American Sustainable Business Network.With BAAJA now returning to the House, ASBN is calling on Representatives to oppose the legislation. Congress can advance meaningful permitting reform that supports infrastructure investment and economic growth without sacrificing clean water, public health, Tribal sovereignty, or communities' ability to have a say in decisions that shape their future.Business leaders and community members can contact their U.S. Representatives and urge them to oppose BAAJA. More information is available at ASBN's action page.###About American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN works to advance its mission to inform, connect, and mobilize sustainable business leaders, transforming the public and private sectors toward a just and regenerative economy.

Anayana White

American Sustainable Business Network

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Statement: ASBN Urges House to Reject Permitting Bill That Undermines Protections Businesses and Communities Depend On News Provided By American Sustainable Business Network November 25, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Politics, U.S. Politics



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