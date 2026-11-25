The 13% sitewide discount includes IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, with a surprise jewelry gift provided with purchases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosec Jewels, an online fine jewelry brand, confirmed that its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 promotion is now live. First announced on November 19, the promotion includes a 13% sitewide discount and a surprise jewelry gift with purchases.The discount covers the company's online collections, including IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, moissanite jewelry, and colored gemstone designs. The update comes ahead of Black Friday on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30.IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry IncludedRosec Jewels' IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry collection includes engagement rings, bridal sets, earrings, and necklaces. The selection features colorless diamonds alongside pink, green, and blue lab-grown diamond designs.Available diamond shapes include round, oval, cushion, emerald, radiant, heart, pear, and marquise. Setting configurations vary by product and include solitaire, halo, side-stone, and three-stone designs.Associated International Gemological Institute (IGI) reports provide information about the diamonds or jewelry items submitted for assessment. Individual product listings identify the accompanying documentation. A report covering a center diamond does not necessarily assess every component of the finished piece.Additional Collections and Promotional InformationThe sitewide promotion also includes wedding bands, moissanite designs, and jewelry featuring ruby, emerald, sapphire, and other gemstones. Product pages provide information about available metals, gemstone dimensions, setting details, and sizing options.The 13% sitewide discount is offered alongside a surprise jewelry gift. Discount application instructions, promotional dates, and gift details are provided in the company's published offer information.A selection of products included in the promotion is listed on Rosec Jewels' Black Friday collection page:About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is an online fine jewelry brand offering engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, and other jewelry. Its collections include IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, moissanite, and colored gemstone designs in a range of metals and settings.Website:

Anil Batwara

Rosec Jewels LLC

+1 347-923-6675

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Rosec Jewels Confirms Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion Is Live Across Jewelry Collections News Provided By Rosec Jewels LLC November 25, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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