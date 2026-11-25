Rich Mar Florist, a Lehigh Valley-based business is raising awareness about online advertising practices and the protection of its business identity.

Insurance King President Dan Block brings firsthand experience navigating online advertising and lead-generation challenges in the insurance industry.

Lehigh Valley business identifies sponsored ads and third-party websites using its name, raising concerns about customer confusion and diverted inquiries

- Jonathan Morrissey, Rich Mar FloristALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rich Mar Florist, a fourth-generation, family-owned floral business founded in Allentown in 1955, is taking steps to protect its established brand identity following the identification of sponsored online advertisements and third-party websites using the company's name and directing consumers to destinations other than its official website.Jonathan R. Morrissey, president of Rich Mar Florist and Rich Mar Florist Racing, said he has identified multiple instances over the past year in which online advertisements incorporating the Rich Mar name have appeared in search results when consumers are looking for the florist. The advertisements have raised concerns about how customers identify businesses online, where their inquiries are directed and whether consumers understand which company they are contacting.Morrissey has also identified websites using elements of the Rich Mar business name and identity in ways that may suggest an affiliation with the company that does not exist. These practices, commonly associated with website impersonation and online lead generation, can create confusion for consumers and potentially divert business inquiries.The company has taken steps to protect its identity, including trademarking its logos and business entities."When someone searches for Rich Mar Florist, they're looking for us. They've made a decision about the business they want to contact. What concerns me is that between sponsored advertisements and website spoofing, customers may not always realize who they are actually interacting with or where their information is going. It's important for customers to know who they're doing business with, and it's equally important for businesses to have confidence that the reputation and identity they've worked years to establish is being respected," said Morrissey.An Industry-Wide Concern: Insurance King Shares Its ExperienceThe challenges Morrissey has encountered are not exclusive to the floral industry. Dan Block, president of Insurance King, has dealt with similar online advertising and lead-generation concerns in the insurance industry since 2015.Morrissey and Block developed a professional relationship through their shared involvement in motorsports and brand partnerships associated with NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, who competes in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. The two reconnected at Bilicki's wedding, where they discussed Morrissey's experiences with online brand impersonation, geographic targeting and potential lead diversion.Block recalled an incident involving an Insurance King customer who believed she had submitted her personal information through the company's website, only to discover that she had interacted with a different website appearing in sponsored search results."I first learned about this advertising tactic in 2015 when a client came in and confronted our staff. She was adamant that we were selling her data to other insurance agencies after she thought she visited our website. I calmed her down and looked up her name in our system, only to find she wasn't in there at all. Moments later, her phone rang three more times from competing agencies, and she got upset all over again."When I asked her exactly what she had done, I discovered she had never actually visited insuranceking - instead, she had clicked on one of multiple websites using the 'Insurance King' name in sponsored search ads directly above our organic listing."- Dan Block, President, Insurance KingBlock said the experience prompted him to closely examine how online advertising and third-party lead-generation practices can affect customer acquisition, advertising investments and business growth. He is also preparing to launch a consulting business to assist business owners experiencing similar challenges.Protecting Business Identity in an Increasingly Digital MarketplaceFor Morrissey, the issue also raises questions about geographic targeting and potential geofencing practices, particularly when advertisements appear outside a business's immediate service area. He has raised questions about how these practices may reach consumers around major event and racing destinations, including Pocono Raceway and the Indianapolis 500.Morrissey said independent businesses invest considerable time and resources into establishing recognizable brands, developing customer relationships and building consumer trust. When third-party websites or advertisements use a company's identifying information, business owners may face additional challenges distinguishing their official online presence from other destinations."Small businesses put a tremendous amount of work into building their reputations and earning the trust of their customers. We invest in marketing, advertising and developing our brands so people can find us. There needs to be greater awareness of how online advertising and lead-generation practices can impact those efforts," said Morrissey.Rich Mar Florist encourages consumers searching for the company to verify that they are visiting its official website at .Through sharing his experience, Morrissey hopes to encourage other business owners to review their online search presence, monitor how their business names and identities are being used, and take appropriate steps to protect their brands.For more information about Rich Mar Florist and Rich Mar Racing, visit .About Rich Mar FloristFounded in 1955 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Rich Mar Florist is an award-winning, family-owned floral gifting company based in the Lehigh Valley. For four generations, the Morrissey family has been dedicated to helping customers celebrate, comfort, honor and connect through the beauty of flowers.Rich Mar Florist offers premium floral arrangements, plants, wedding and event floral design, sympathy tributes and custom gifting solutions, sourcing quality blooms from around the world and handcrafting each arrangement through its talented design team. With retail locations in Allentown and Bethlehem and a dedicated Flower Design Center, Rich Mar combines personalized service, creative expertise and innovative floral artistry to make every occasion memorable.Built on a tradition of community involvement and customer care, Rich Mar Florist remains committed to giving back to the region that has supported its growth for more than 70 years. For more information, visit RichMarFlorist.

Jonathan Morrissey

Rich Mar Florist

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Rich Mar Florist Announces Brand Protection Measures Following Online Advertising Concerns News Provided By --ts Brand Elevation November 25, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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