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VerticalStack is building a payments platform that UK specialist software firms can license, so card payments earn them revenue. FCA authorisation in progress.

- Daniel Martin, Chief Executive Officer, VerticalStack

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VerticalStack Ltd, a London-based payments company, today announced its launch in the United Kingdom. VerticalStack is building one payments platform for software businesses that serve a single trade, such as veterinary practices, dental and optical clinics, salons and the building trades. Software businesses license the platform, their customers' card payments run through it, and the revenue from those payments is shared with the software business rather than going only to a payment processor.

Specialist software sits at the centre of how thousands of UK small businesses operate, and those businesses take card payments through that software every day. The margin on those payments is usually earned by a processor that has no relationship with the software provider or its customers. When the owner of a specialist software business comes to sell, buyers typically value the business on its subscription revenue alone.

How the platform works

VerticalStack builds onboarding, know-your-customer and know-your-business checks, underwriting, settlement and reconciliation once, and runs them for every software partner on the platform. Partners' customers process card payments on established partner infrastructure from the start, while VerticalStack builds its own regulated core. Authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a payment institution is in progress. Where it suits the founder, VerticalStack also acquires specialist software businesses, or backs them to keep building, with the product, the brand and the team continuing.

"I have been on both sides of this trade, as a founder selling a business and as the processor taking the payment margin," said Daniel Martin, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of VerticalStack. "A software founder builds the product that a few hundred businesses run on, and the payments flowing through it are part of the value that founder created. VerticalStack exists so that the founder shares in that value, whether they license our platform or sell their business to us."

The team

VerticalStack is led by a senior team that has built, scaled and sold payments and software businesses across the UK, the United States and Ireland. Daniel Martin has more than 35 years in merchant acquiring and has founded and sold three independent sales organisations, including Renaissance Associates, sold in 2018. Co-founder and Non-Executive Director OB Rawls is a former acquiring chief executive who oversaw more than $25 billion in annual processing volume. The executive team includes Benjamin Dixon, Chief Financial Officer; David Craven, Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Dodson, Chief Technology Officer; Lawry Freeman, Chief Integration Officer; Paul Adams, VP Acquisitions and Commercial; and Michael Keeshan, Lead Engineer.

VerticalStack is based at 110 Bishopsgate, London. Regulated payment services will commence only once FCA authorisation is obtained. More information is available on the VerticalStack press page.

About VerticalStack

VerticalStack Ltd is a London-based payments company building one payments platform for UK specialist software businesses. Software businesses license the platform so that the card payments flowing through their products become a source of revenue for them. VerticalStack Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 17102550) and is not yet authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority; its authorisation as a payment institution is in progress.

Daniel Martin

VerticalStack Ltd

+44 20 4653 0140

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VerticalStack Launches to Bring Embedded Payments to UK Specialist Software News Provided By VerticalStack Ltd November 25, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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