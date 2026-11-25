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Built to serve the Grand Duchy, Luxembourg School of Business joins the fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide that hold the AACSB seal.

- Marin Njavro, Founder and Managing Director, Luxembourg School of BusinessLUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, a Luxembourgish business school holds AACSB accreditation. Luxembourg School of Business (LSB), founded in 2014 to serve the Grand Duchy, has been accredited by AACSB International, the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. Fewer than 6% of the world's schools offering business degrees hold its seal."Today, for the first time, a Luxembourgish business school has earned AACSB accreditation," says Marin Njavro, Founder and Managing Director of Luxembourg School of Business.In September 2015, six working professionals gave up their weekends for an MBA at a school with no alumni, no campus and no place in any ranking. What it had was a conviction: that Luxembourg should have a business school of its own, held to the world's standard.A Luxembourgish school is established under Luxembourg law, accredited by the country's Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and awards Luxembourg degrees. It is governed from here, and its mission is written for this economy. From today, a Luxembourg degree can be earned at an AACSB-accredited school. That has never been possible before.The value is practical. A manager in a bank or a fund can take their qualification to the global benchmark without leaving their job or the country. A family in the Grand Duchy can choose a Luxembourg bachelor's degree in business at the world's standard, at home."As a Luxembourgish institution operating in a country home to 180 nationalities and several key European institutions, we are part of an environment where both the public and the private sector are globally minded. That international outlook is in our DNA," says Njavro.LSB was founded in August 2014 as a not-for-profit association, by entrepreneurs. In 2018, the Ministry recognised the school and accredited its programmes, and LSB joined AACSB as a member.AACSB accreditation is a judgement reached by a school's peers, not a certificate it buys or a ranking it climbs. A school documents itself against AACSB's standards, from faculty qualifications and research to curriculum, demonstrated student learning, governance and impact. A team of senior academics from other accredited schools then visits, interviews faculty and students, and writes a recommendation that AACSB's accreditation committees must ratify. The process typically takes five to six years. LSB completed it in five, while building the institution."I am proud to lead a team whose dedication made this achievement possible in just five years," says Prof. Dr. Patrick Vanhoudt, the school's Dean.By 2026 the school has almost 400 students, a faculty of 78, five Ministry-accredited programmes (a Bachelor in International Business, weekend and full-time MBAs, a Master in Management and a Master in International Finance), more than 150 corporate clients across Luxembourg and the Greater Region, and a joint PhD with KU Leuven.Accreditation also makes LSB eligible for the Financial Times rankings, which admit only AACSB- or EQUIS-accredited schools, subject to each ranking's further conditions, and gives a Luxembourg degree a standing understood in Singapore or São Paulo without explanation."Luxembourg now has its own globally recognised business school. But accreditation is a milestone, not a goal in itself. What it does is allow LSB to project its reputation and its strategy internationally, and to work with the best schools in the world as peers," says Njavro."This accreditation provides a solid foundation for realising the vision we set out in 2015: to build a business school firmly anchored in Luxembourg's leading financial ecosystem, that contributes to the advancement of business education worldwide. The credit belongs to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and to the companies that placed trust in us from the beginning. Over the next decade, we look forward to building a tier-one global business school together with our partners, and to reinforcing LSB's place as a key player in Luxembourg's ecosystem."About Luxembourg School of BusinessFounded in Luxembourg in 2014 and recognised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, LSB offers bachelor's, MBA and master's programmes and a joint PhD with KU Leuven. More at luxsb.

Marin Njavro

Luxembourg School of Business

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Luxembourg School of Business Is First Luxembourgish School to Earn AACSB Accreditation News Provided By Luxembourg School of Business November 25, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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