DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the results of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026 during the special edition of Knowledge Summit. The UAE ranked first among Arab countries, scoring 60.4 points and fifth globally in the 2026 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).The achievement reinforces the UAE's leading position as a regional knowledge hub, highlighting its role in building an innovation- and technology-driven economy and contributing to human capital development.Held in Dubai under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,' Knowledge Summit 2026 convened a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, researchers, and specialists in knowledge, development, and innovation.His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“The Global Knowledge Index 2026 reaffirms that knowledge is a nation's first line of defense against potential crisis scenarios and rapid global transformations. The UAE's pioneering position among Arab countries in the Index highlights the ambitious vision of our wise leadership, which views investment in people, education, and innovation as an indispensable national and strategic priority.”His Excellency added:“Together with our partners at UNDP, we will continue to further develop the Index, ensuring that it remains a key reference tool for providing governments with accurate data and practical insights. This will support effective policymaking and building more resilient societies that are better prepared for the future.”Globally, Switzerland topped the overall Index with 69.8 points, followed by Singapore in second place with 69.0 points and Sweden coming in third with 68.4 points. Denmark ranked fourth with 66.0 points, while Norway came fifth with 65.9 points.Saudi Arabia ranked second among Arab countries and 47th globally, with 50.4 points. Qatar ranked third among Arab countries and 59th globally, with 48.1 points, while Bahrain ranked fourth among Arab countries and 67th globally, with 46.3 points. Oman ranked fifth among Arab countries and 72nd globally, with 45.5 points.Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at UNDP, said that the Global Knowledge Index 2026 report, titled 'Navigating Crises in a Changing World,' highlights the pivotal role of knowledge in strengthening countries' ability to prepare for crises, address them, and recover from their effects.He also noted that knowledge is no longer merely a driver of growth and development; it has become a fundamental pillar for building resilience in the face of economic, climate-related, technological, and other global challenges. Through its six dimensions, covering pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education; research, development, and innovation (RDI); information and communications technology (ICT); the economy; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), GKI provides a comprehensive tool for measuring countries' knowledge capabilities and identifying strengths and gaps that may affect their preparedness for crises.The report also underscores the importance of investing in knowledge, skills, and innovation, not only to overcome crises but also to transform challenges into opportunities for building more resilient and sustainable economies and societies. The results further highlight the varying levels of knowledge performance across countries, reinforcing the need for sustained investment in education, scientific research, innovation, and digital transformation. Such investments empower societies to keep pace with global changes, address economic, social, and environmental challenges, and achieve sustainable development.Developed jointly by UNDP and MBRF, the Index serves as a key reference tool for measuring countries' knowledge performance, enabling policymakers to identify important development priorities, monitor knowledge strengths and gaps, and direct investments toward domains with the greatest possible impact. Through its six distinct dimensions, the Index provides an integrated assessment of countries' readiness to respond to global transformations, leverage knowledge to address crises, and anticipate future developments.GKI 2026 marks an important milestone in the longstanding partnership between MBRF and UNDP aimed at advancing knowledge production, dissemination, and application in support of sustainable development. The Index continues to provide governments, institutions, and decision-makers with the data and analysis needed to develop more effective policies and build resilient societies capable of addressing future challenges.

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MBRF & UNDP announce Global Knowledge Index 2026, with UAE ranking 1st among Arab countries & 5th globally in 2026 EGDI News Provided By Orient Planet Group November 25, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional...



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