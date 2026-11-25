MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equine veterinarians can meet the PetVivo Animal Health team at Booth 1960 during the December 8-10 trade show.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., will exhibit SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology at the 72nd Annual Convention of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP). The convention runs December 7-11 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“When a veterinarian is considering an intra-articular device for a horse with osteoarthritis, two practical questions come up right away. How does it work in the joint, and where might it fit in this horse's care?” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.“At AAEP, we'll have the opportunity to walk practitioners through the technology behind SPRYNG and hear from veterinarians who have used it. I look forward to those conversations because they help us understand what matters most when practitioners are making decisions about an individual horse.”

SPRYNG is an injectable veterinary medical device composed of sterile extracellular matrix microparticles. Administered by a veterinarian directly into the joint, the microparticles are designed to provide cushioning and support joint mechanics. In horses, SPRYNG is used to help manage lameness associated with osteoarthritis and other noninfectious joint conditions.

The PetVivo Animal Health team will be available at Booth 1960 in the Bayside ABC exhibit hall during the following trade show hours, all local to Las Vegas.

DateExhibit hours

Tuesday, December 810:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 910:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 1010:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Spryng® is commercially available in the United States and through select distribution partners internationally. For more information about Spryng, please contact... or visit petvivo, petvivoanimalhealth and sprynghealth.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

John Lai

Petvivo Holdings, Inc.

+1 952-405-6216

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