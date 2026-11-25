Dirigo - LEVEL UP

New organizational development partnership makes people development a continuous business practice, not an isolated training event.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dirigo Leadership Consulting today announced the launch of LEVEL UP, an ongoing organizational development partnership that helps companies build the capabilities their people need to support growth.As organizations grow, what they need from their people changes. Executives must learn to relinquish control. Managers must become better at developing others. Employees must exercise greater judgment, initiative, and ownership. The capabilities that brought an organization to where it is today may not be the capabilities that take it where it wants to go.Yet many organizations continue to address these challenges through isolated training events.“Some organizational challenges cannot be solved simply by working harder, hiring more people, or improving processes,” said Garry Foisy, Partner and Principal Facilitator at Dirigo.“They require people to think differently, work differently, and develop new capabilities. LEVEL UP helps organizations build that capacity.”Making People Development a Continuous PracticeRather than starting with a predetermined curriculum, Dirigo works with each organization to identify the capabilities and behaviors its people need to develop to advance its business priorities.LEVEL UP is built around four interconnected elements:.Train: Develop knowledge and skills while challenging existing assumptions..Activate: Put learning into practice through experiential challenges and workplace application..Reinforce: Strengthen new behaviors through ongoing development and leadership involvement..Measure: Evaluate behavioral change and progress toward organizational objectives.Led by Dirigo's Principal Facilitators, who bring decades of executive leadership experience, LEVEL UP can engage employees from the frontline to the executive team, establishing a shared language and common expectations for communication, collaboration, ownership, and leadership.Through manager toolkits, structured reinforcement sessions, and leadership alignment, Dirigo helps organizations develop the internal practices needed to reinforce learning and support continued development beyond facilitated sessions.Building the Capacity to GrowVertikal6, a Rhode Island-based technology services company, is already working with Dirigo through LEVEL UP. As the company continues to grow, its leadership recognizes the importance of developing capabilities throughout the organization.“There's so much ground we need to cover here, and I need these people to be the ones covering it,” said Harry Curran, Chief Operating Officer of Vertikal6.Curran points to a shared language emerging in everyday workplace conversations as an early sign of progress.“It's not just something people learned in a workshop. The language has become part of how we work-and it's sticking,” said Curran.For Dirigo, the objective extends beyond the development experience itself.“Ultimately, our goal is to help organizations become better at developing their own people,” said Foisy.LEVEL UP is now available. To learn more, contact Garry Foisy, Partner, Principal Facilitator, at....---About DirigoTMDirigo is a leadership activation company that helps founders, CEOs, and their teams turn intention into action. Its name comes from Maine's state motto, which means“I lead,” and reflects the belief that leadership is a choice, not a title. Through immersive programs, experiential learning, and keynotes focused on strategy, leadership, accountability, and communication, Dirigo helps leaders strengthen teams, build accountable cultures, and turn ideas into action.Dirigo is founded by CEO Tim Hebert, who founded and grew Atrion through its successful acquisition and later led Medicus IT's growth strategy, bringing decades of hands-on experience building and scaling technology-services companies.Dirigo is based in Warwick, Rhode Island. Learn more at Dirigo and follow Dirigo on LinkedIn.

Garry Foisy

Dirigo

+1 401-529-7014

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Dirigo Launches LEVEL UP to Help Organizations Become Better at Developing Their People News Provided By Dirigo November 25, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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