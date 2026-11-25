Under Ray family ownership since 2023, the Three Rivers firm carries forward a trusted local chapel with personal, five-star care for every family.

THREE RIVERS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ray Funeral Services continues to serve families throughout Three Rivers and St. Joseph County, carrying forward a chapel the community has trusted for generations. The firm has operated under Ray family ownership since 2023, continuing a long-standing local chapel with a renewed, personal commitment to care. Owners Lindsey Ray, a Licensed Funeral Director, and Kyle Ray, a Registered Nurse, lead a team that treats every family as its own, a value reflected in the firm's perfect five-star average across dozens of Google reviews. Those who visit Ray Funeral Services find a staff deeply connected to the community, from Mendon to Nottawa to Schoolcraft, ready to walk alongside families during life's most difficult moments.Families across St. Joseph County turn to Ray Funeral Services for a full range of options, from traditional burial services to cremation services in Three Rivers, including full-service, memorial, private, and direct cremation arrangements. The firm arranges and coordinates cremation with a trusted crematory, guiding families through every decision with clarity and compassion. Personalization remains central to the firm's approach, with tribute videos, keepsakes, and livestreaming available so out-of-town relatives can take part in a service no matter where they live. This flexibility matters in a rural county where family members often live states away, and it reflects the firm's understanding that no two families grieve, or gather, in the same way.Ray Funeral Services also stands ready to help veteran families navigate VA burial benefits, an area where paperwork and eligibility questions can feel overwhelming during an already difficult time. Pre-planning and pre-need services allow individuals and families to record their wishes in advance, easing decisions for loved ones later. In-house catering, a convenience not commonly advertised by other firms in the area, allows gatherings and celebrations of life to take place without added logistics. Lindsey Ray brings more than 16 years of experience in funeral service, along with valedictorian honors from Worsham College of Mortuary Science, to every arrangement conference the firm conducts.Families throughout Centreville, Vicksburg, Parkville, and the surrounding communities can reach Ray Funeral Services at (269) 278-1515, any hour of the day or night. Reviews and ratings from families served can be found on the firm's Google Business Profile, where Ray Funeral Services holds a five-star average. Those considering veteran services or exploring pre-planning options are welcome to call or visit the firm's website to learn more about the care available to St. Joseph County families.About Ray Funeral Services: Ray Funeral Services is a family-owned funeral home serving Three Rivers, Michigan, and communities throughout St. Joseph County. Owned and operated by Lindsey Ray, a Licensed Funeral Director, and Kyle Ray, a Registered Nurse, the firm has operated under Ray family ownership since 2023, continuing a long-standing local chapel. Ray Funeral Services offers traditional burial and cremation services, memorial and celebration of life services, personalization options including livestreaming, veteran services, pre-planning, pet cremation, and in-house catering. The firm is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lindsey Ray

Ray Funeral Services

+1 (269) 689-9858

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Ray Funeral Services Reaffirms Commitment to St. Joseph County Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 25, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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