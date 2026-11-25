MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, Nov 25 (IANS) The BJP has launched a nationwide mass movement under the slogan 'Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy', accusing the Congress of attempting to create confusion among people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and undermine public confidence in the country's democratic system and electoral process, stated BJP Karnataka president B.Y. Vijayendra

Addressing a foot march organised as part of the campaign in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress was spreading misinformation about SIR with the intention of creating unnecessary confusion among people and destabilising the country.

He said Congress leaders were unable to digest the fact that Narendra Modi, a leader from a backward community, was leading the country on the path of development. The growing global recognition of India, along with its development and progress under PM Modi's leadership, was unacceptable to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, he alleged.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Vijayendra said he had virtually become an NRI, alleging that his primary activity was travelling abroad and making insulting remarks about India. Rahul Gandhi's dream of becoming Prime Minister would never be fulfilled, he said, asserting that Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for another term.

"Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. The people of the country have immense faith in his leadership and their blessings are with him," Vijayendra said.

Reacting to Kharge's remarks about PM Modi, Vijayendra referred to the Congress president's statement, "Modi bhi jayega, Modi ki baap bhi jayega," and asserted that such remarks would not affect the Prime Minister's position, as he continued to enjoy the support of the people.

He further accused the Congress of conspiring to provoke unrest and create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. However, he maintained that people continued to repose their confidence in PM Modi's leadership.

Questioning the Congress leaders' repeated statements expressing a lack of confidence in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Vijayendra said the BJP was confident of winning the next Assembly elections in Karnataka, whenever they were held.

"I am confident that the BJP will win at least 150 seats and return to power in the state. Through this, I am also assuring senior leader Rajnath Singh that an NDA government will come to power in Karnataka in the coming days," he said.

Vijayendra also criticised the state government for failing to address the demands of ASHA workers, who have been protesting for the past seven days seeking the fulfilment of their legitimate demands.

He said Congress leaders had made several promises to ASHA workers before the elections but were now reluctant to fulfil them after coming to power.

"Why is the government hesitating to honour the assurances given to ASHA workers? Does it not have the responsibility to respond to their problems?" he questioned.

Targeting the government over the agrarian crisis, Vijayendra alleged that farmers across Karnataka were facing severe difficulties and that the Congress government had completely failed to address their concerns.

Instead of improving farmers' livelihoods and providing relief, the government was neglecting their problems and remaining preoccupied with political publicity and its own interests, he alleged.

"For farmers, this state government is as good as dead even while it is alive," Vijayendra said, accusing the Congress government of being insensitive to the hardships faced by the farming community.