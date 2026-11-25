MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) Commercial vehicles travelling on several state highways and bridges in Bihar will now have to pay toll tax, with the Road Construction Department fixing user-fee rates for an additional 20 bridges and roads.

However, private cars, jeeps, vans and other light private vehicles will remain exempt from the levy.

Earlier, the department had fixed toll rates for 29 state highways and three major bridges.

With the latest decision, another 20 bridges and road stretches have been brought under the toll collection system.

The toll collection will begin in phases. Rates have been determined according to the length of bridges and roads, with separate per-kilometre charges prescribed for different categories of commercial vehicles.

The newly notified list includes the bridge over the Sakri River on the Warsaliganj-Kharat road, Giriyak-Parvati road, Manjhwe-Govindpur road and the bridge over the Bagmati River on the Khagaria-Sonmanakhi road.

Other important stretches include the bridge over the Gandak River on the Kanti-Ragai Ghat road, Maithi-Bakhri-Pilkhi road, the bridge over the Kareh River on the Hasanpur-Sakhuwa Ghat road and Surjichak bridge between Barahiya-Krishna Chowk and Rampur.

The list also covers the bridge over the Gediya River on the Sanhaula-Baisa-Hanwara road, the Kosi River bridge on the Baluaha Ghat-Gandol road and the Araai River bridge on the Bishanpur-Atarvel road.

In addition, toll rates have been fixed for the Hasanpur-Soharwara-Sati Ghat road, Rosera-Baheri road, Ghosi-Sukhiyawan road, Chautarwa-Bansi road, Dhanha-Ratwal road, Makhdumpur-Sonawa-Bauri-Hulasganj road and Gaya-Paraiya-Guraru road.

The Bela-Shripur-Barabar Link-Khizersarai road and the Phultaura Ghat stretch of the Alauli-Shahrabanni road have also been included.

According to the Bihar Road User Fee (Determination and Collection of Rates) Rules, 2026, toll charges will vary depending on the width of the road.

For state highways wider than two lanes but narrower than four lanes, 60 per cent of the prescribed toll rate will be charged.

Roads having four or more lanes will attract the full rate, while roads with an intermediate carriageway width of 5.5 metres will attract 50 per cent of the prescribed rate.

For bridges, the applicable fee will be calculated by multiplying the bridge's length by 10, in accordance with the prescribed formula.

The state government has introduced the system to bring greater uniformity and organisation to road-user fee collection across Bihar.

The state Cabinet had recently approved the implementation of toll charges on state highways and major bridges.

The Road Construction Department will implement the revised system in a phased manner, with commercial vehicle operators required to pay the applicable charges on the notified routes.