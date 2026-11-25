MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The government on Wednesday approved six new brownfield urea plants under the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU)-2026, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 54,000 crore, as part of its efforts to strengthen fertilizer security, reduce import dependence and advance the goal of self-reliance in urea production.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said the initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and will add substantial domestic production capacity through projects spread across the public, private and cooperative sectors.

The approved projects include the replacement of the ageing Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and the National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) unit at Nangal in Punjab.

Both facilities are several decades old and face challenges related to high production costs, greater energy consumption and operational safety.

The new plants will each have an annual installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), replacing older units with lower capacities and efficiency levels.

Among other projects, cooperative major KRIBHCO will expand its Shahjahanpur unit in Uttar Pradesh, while private sector companies will undertake brownfield expansions at Matix Fertilisers' Panagarh facility in West Bengal, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd's Gadepan complex in Rajasthan, and Indian Potash Ltd's Jagdishpur plant in Uttar Pradesh. Each of these projects is planned with an annual production capacity of 12.7 LMT.

According to the ministry, the brownfield route will allow developers to leverage existing land, infrastructure, utilities, logistics networks and skilled manpower, helping accelerate project execution while reducing costs.

The government said modernisation of ageing plants remains a key objective of the policy. It noted that older units such as MFL-Madras and NFL-Nangal consume significantly more energy than newer facilities.

The Nangal plant, for instance, operates at an energy consumption level of 6.498 Gcal per tonne, compared with the industry's weighted average of 5.95 Gcal per tonne and the prescribed new energy norm of 5 Gcal per tonne.

The latest expansion drive comes as India seeks to narrow the gap between domestic output and consumption. The country's annual urea demand is around 400 LMT, while domestic production has risen from 225 LMT in 2014-15 to a record 314.07 LMT in 2023-24. Production stood at 293.30 LMT during 2025-26. Indigenous reassessed capacity has also increased from 207.54 LMT per annum in 2014-15 to 269.42 LMT per annum in 2026-27.