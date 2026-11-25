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As the 8th YouthConnekt Africa Summit officially opens today in Kigali, Lesotho is proudly represented by a delegation of 63 young Basotho innovators and entrepreneurs, led by Right Honourable Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane.

The Prime Minister's leadership and participation underscore the importance Government places on youth empowerment, innovation and entrepreneurship as drivers of economic development, business growth and job creation.

Coinciding with Lesotho's 60th Independence anniversary, the delegation carries the aspirations of a nation, showcasing the creativity, potential and determination of young Basotho on a continental platform.

Through initiatives such as SEBABATSO, Government continues to promote opportunities for young people to develop their ideas, build partnerships and turn innovation into viable businesses.

Under the theme“Shaping the Generational Mission,” Lesotho joins fellow African nations in advancing conversations and partnerships that place young people at the centre of Africa's development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.