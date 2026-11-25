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Ethiopia delivered its National Statement during the General Debate today as the 31st Conference of the States Parties (CSP) to the OPCW entered its third day in The Hague.

In his statement, Ambassador Eshete Tilahun commended the OPCW's efforts to build the capacity of National Authorities to effectively implement the Convention within national frameworks. He also encouraged the organization to establish a structured, multi-year technical assistance program for African National Authorities, focusing on operational challenges in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

As Ethiopia's industrial sector grows, the Ministry of Industry, serving as the National Authority for the Chemical Weapons Convention, aims to align industrial investment with chemical safety and Convention compliance. In his remarks, the Ambassador emphasized that the OPCW support is essential for strengthening national implementation and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) preparedness.

Furthermore, the Ambassador underscored the need to promote international cooperation among States Parties by transferring appropriate technologies and equipment for peaceful uses in chemistry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, Belgium.