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The U.S. Embassy in Cairo, in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, PepsiCo Egypt, Right to Dream, and Amideast, broke ground today on the renovation of a community soccer pitch and sports training center at the Al-Aslougi Youth Center in Sharqia Governorate. The project reflects the United States' continued commitment to investing in Egyptian youth by expanding access to sports, English language education, and opportunities for personal development.

Before the ceremony, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Robert Silverman met with Sharqia Governor Hazem El-Ashmouni to discuss areas of mutual interest and opportunities to strengthen economic engagement. CDA Silverman later joined Egyptian Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Marketing and Investment Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahar, Deputy Governor of Sharqia Ahmed Abdelmoaty, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at PepsiCo Egypt Ahmed Habous, Right to Dream CEO Mohamed Wasfy, and Amideast Country Director Shahinaz Ahmed for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Investing in young people is an investment in the future of Egypt,” said Chargé d'Affaires Robert Silverman.“Through this partnership, we are helping create opportunities for young Egyptians to develop their athletic abilities, strengthen their English-language skills, and build their confidence to enter the workforce. We are proud to support a project that brings sports and education together and will benefit young people in Sharqia for years to come.”

Chargé d'Affaires Silverman further noted,“The project is part of a broader partnership involving Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports, PepsiCo Egypt, and Right to Dream to expand opportunities for young athletes across Egypt. As sports facilities and soccer fields are upgraded nationwide, Right to Dream scouts talented young players and provides them with elite training and holistic development. Under this initiative, the U.S. Embassy will fund the renovation of the soccer pitch at the Al-Aslougi Youth Center, while PepsiCo Egypt will renovate the training center at the facility, including new changing rooms, showers, and classrooms. The U.S. Embassy will further partner with Amideast to ensure the young people who come to train at the sports facility also have access to quality English language education and additional programs related to workforce and leadership skills development.”

In coordination with the U.S. Embassy, Amideast will also organize two sports clinics at the facility during one year, featuring U.S.-recognized athletes, giving young participants opportunities to develop their athletic skills and learn from international sporting professionals.

Together, these efforts will provide local youth with a safe, high-quality environment to train, learn, and grow. The renovated soccer pitch will serve as a lasting symbol of the strong U.S.-Egypt partnership and America's investment in the potential of Egyptian youth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Egypt.