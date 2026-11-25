MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited has signed a Financial Advisory Agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) to support the mobilisation of US$1.5 billion for its proposed liquefied natural gas project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

The engagement represents a significant milestone in the development of the project, which has secured a license to establish a facility designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day within the Liberty Free Trade Zone.

Under the agreement, Afreximbank will provide financial advisory services to support the project's financing process, establishing a framework for progressing funding arrangements alongside the technical, commercial and regulatory requirements necessary to achieve financial close.

Commenting on the development, Anietie Isonguyo, Esq, Company Secretary of Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, said:

“Our engagement with Afreximbank marks an important step in advancing the financing of the Ibom LNG project and reflects our commitment to attracting the financial and technical partnerships required to bring this investment to fruition. The project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our host communities and the wider state, support indigenous businesses and expand gas supply for domestic and export markets.” He added:“We are committed to translating Nigeria's gas resources into lasting economic value for Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and the country.”

“Afreximbank is committed to supporting the development of Africa's oil and gas value chain as a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation and intra-African trade. By providing financial advisory support to projects such as Ibom LNG, we aim to help mobilise African capital to transform Africa's energy resources into value-added industries, exports and shared prosperity,” said Mr. Denys Denya, Senior Executive Vice President, Afreximbank.

The project aligns with the Federal Government of Nigeria's gas monetisation policy and its commitment to converting the country's abundant natural gas resources into investment, industrial development, employment and export earnings.

Designed to serve both domestic and international markets, the facility is expected to support LNG exports while providing gas for domestic energy and industrial applications. It is also expected to strengthen Akwa Ibom State's position as a destination for gas-based investment.

For host communities and the wider state, the project offers prospects for employment during construction and operations, skills development and increased participation by indigenous businesses. Additional opportunities are anticipated across procurement, logistics, transportation, maintenance and other support services.

The combination of an establishment licence and a formal financial advisory engagement with Afreximbank demonstrates concrete progress in Ibom LNG's project development programme and provides a stronger foundation for engagement with investors, contractors and other stakeholders.

As development activities advance, Ibom LNG aims to translate this progress into a major industrial investment that generates economic opportunities for Akwa Ibom State and the Niger Delta and contributes to Nigeria's ambition to expand its gas economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: ...

Charles Omache

Head, Media Relations

Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Ltd

Email: ...

Follow us on:

X:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

About Ibom LNG:

Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited is a Nigerian company developing a liquefied natural gas project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State, within the Liberty Free Trade Zone. The company has obtained a licence to establish a facility designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, serving domestic and export markets. Through the project, Ibom LNG seeks to support gas monetisation, industrial development, job creation and economic growth in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: