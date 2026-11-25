MENAFN - GetNews) "At New Era Medical in Clearwater, FL, Dr. Jared L. Roscoe prepares a Kaqun Oxygen Bath hydrotherapy tub, a non-invasive service using oxygen-enriched water."New Era Medical, led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, introduces the Kaqun Oxygen Bath in Clearwater, FL. Using high-purity oxygenated water, this non-invasive, drug-free hydrotherapy gives Tampa Bay athletes, active professionals, and health-conscious residents a relaxing way to support physical recovery, cellular energy, skin health, and everyday vitality. Care begins with a thorough evaluation tailored to each patient's goals.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - November 25, 2026 - New Era Medical has introduced the Kaqun Oxygen Bath in Clearwater, F, giving Tampa Bay residents access to a specialized hydrotherapy protocol that uses high-purity oxygenated water in a completely non-invasive setting. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the clinic is offering the service to people interested in supporting physical recovery, skin health, and overall energy, including athletes, active professionals, and those managing the demands of a busy lifestyle.

The new offering reflects growing interest across Clearwater and the greater Tampa Bay region in recovery-focused wellness options that do not rely on medication or invasive procedures.

Many Clearwater residents lead active, demanding lives. Whether training for a race, working long hours, or simply trying to keep up with family and community commitments, people often report ongoing fatigue, slow recovery after exercise, and the feeling of being physically run down. Lifestyle stress, irregular sleep, and heavy training schedules can all contribute to what many describe as systemic strain on the body.

As awareness of cellular health grows, more patients in Clearwater and surrounding areas are asking about science-informed ways to support recovery and vitality. Interest has risen in non-invasive, drug-free approaches that fit into a busy schedule and complement existing healthy habits, such as exercise, nutrition, and sleep.

The Kaqun Bath is a form of hydrotherapy in which a person soaks in water enriched with high-purity oxygen. Oxygen plays a central role in how the body produces energy at the cellular level, and the protocol is designed to support that process in a relaxing, low-impact setting. Because the skin is the body's largest organ, the soak may also help support skin comfort and the skin's natural barrier.

Individuals considering the service may be interested in several potential benefits:



Support for cellular oxygenation and mitochondrial energy production

A relaxing environment that may help ease the physical stress of training and daily demands

Support for the body's natural recovery processes after exercise

Potential support for skin barrier health and a refreshed feel

A non-invasive, drug-free option for people experiencing periodic fatigue or metabolic strain A complement to existing wellness, fitness, and recovery routines

Individual experiences vary, and the Kaqun Oxygen Bath is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition. Patients are encouraged to discuss their health history and goals with the clinical team before beginning any new protocol.

The addition of the Kaqun Oxygen Bath expands the range of recovery-focused services available through New Era Medical, giving residents a local option for oxygenated hydrotherapy without traveling outside the Tampa Bay area. The clinic is led by Dr. Roscoe, a doctor of chiropractic with additional training in integrative medicine, who brings a whole-person perspective to wellness and recovery.

By offering the service within an established clinical setting, New Era Medical aims to give patients a thoughtful, guided experience rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. For Clearwater residents, the convenience of a nearby Kaqun Bath hydrotherapy clinic in Clearwater, F means easier access to consistent, supervised care.

“We're seeing more people who want to do something proactive for how they feel and recover, but they don't want to add another pill or a complicated routine,” said Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, Director of New Era Medical.“The Kaqun Oxygen Bath gives our patients a calm, non-invasive way to support their body's natural processes. We're excited to offer it to Clearwater residents, especially athletes and busy professionals who put a lot of demand on their bodies.”

Dr. Roscoe added that the service fits within the practice's broader approach to care.“Our philosophy is to look at the whole person and support the body's own ability to function well. Oxygen is fundamental to cellular energy, so it's a natural area of interest for people focused on vitality and recovery. We want every patient to understand what the experience involves, what's reasonable to expect, and how it fits into their overall health goals.”

Local residents can access the service by contacting New Era Medical to schedule a consultation. During the initial visit, the clinical team reviews each person's health history, recovery goals, and lifestyle to help determine whether the protocol may be appropriate. New Era Medical is accepting new patients, and individuals with questions about the process are encouraged to ask the office during scheduling. Additional details about the Kaqun Oxygen Bath in Clearwater, F are available on the clinic's website, where interested residents can learn more and request an appointment.

New Era Medical serves Clearwater and surrounding Tampa Bay communities, with a commitment to making innovative, patient-focused wellness options easier to find close to home.

About New Era Medical

New Era Medical is an integrative wellness and recovery practice located in Clearwater, Florida. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the practice specializes in oxygenated hydrotherapy through the Kaqun Oxygen Bath, along with services that support cellular wellness, physical recovery, and overall vitality. New Era Medical is committed to providing patients in Clearwater and surrounding Tampa Bay areas with non-invasive, drug-free options for those seeking support for fatigue, recovery, skin health, and everyday energy.