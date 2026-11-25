MENAFN - GetNews)"The 48 lessons in Winning AI Search, by ThriveStack citedby."ThriveStack AI launched Winning AI Search, a free AI search optimization course, on Nov. 25, 2026. The course has seven hubs and 48 lessons that take one target prompt from AI citations to ChatGPT ads and revenue. Learners measure how AI engines name a brand and fix the gaps, with matching screens from ThriveStack citedby. The course is open to everyone at no cost.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Nov. 25, 2026 - AI search optimization course Winning AI Search, a free ThriveStack cited by program launched today, teaches teams to win one prompt in ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews, measure the result and fix the gaps.

The 48 lessons in Winning AI Search, by hub.

The free course has seven hubs and 48 lessons. They run from how AI engines pick sources to crawler access, original research, citation gaps, ChatGPT ads, tracking and revenue attribution. Each lesson links to public expert talks and shows the matching screens in ThriveStack cited by. Counts come from the live course page, November 2026.

“Most teams chase AI search with scattered tactics. A free course that gives them one order to work in, one prompt at a time, is the fastest way to start. Win that first prompt, and the next fix is clear.” said Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder, ThriveStack.

ThriveStack cited by runs the same loop in software. It covers prompt research, a tracked prompt panel across 10+ AI engines, a ranked action list, ChatGPT ads tracking through MCP and attribution from crawl to revenue

The course is for SEO and content leads, marketers, founders of B2B software and agencies. Teams call this work AI SEO, AEO or GEO.

Learners can start with a sample prompt such as "best tool for [category]", then build and run their own prompts with Prompt Research.

Winning AI Search is free and open now. Start the course at thrivestack/citedby/learn/ai-search-optimization.

About ThriveStack cited by:

ThriveStack cited by is an AI visibility tool for brands and agencies. It measures citation gaps across 10+ AI engines, fixes them and attributes revenue to AI search. Teams use it to audit how AI assistants describe their brand, track prompts and competitors, and tie AI citations to revenue. Learn more at thrivestack/citedby.

About ThriveStack:

ThriveStack is a dual-engine B2B growth platform. ThriveStack cited by improves AI search visibility to capture pipeline. ThriveStack Revenue Intelligence uses CRM, product and billing data to prevent churn and drive expansion. Founder and CEO Gururaj Pandurangi is ex-Microsoft, Oracle and Zscaler.