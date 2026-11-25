MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -Lower House on Wednesday voted by majority to refer draft amendments to 4 laws: The 2026 Anti-Terrorism Law, the Juveniles Law, the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers Law, and the Greater Amman Municipality Law, to its Legal Committee for review.

Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh said the House had pledged, in its response to the Royal Speech from the Throne, to review legislation governing community security and consider amendments that bolster state institutions' capacity to combat terrorism and extremism, while reinforcing intellectual and moral safeguards.

He added that Parliament was exercising its constitutional mandate by examining the government's urgent draft amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Law and taking decisive action to protect Jordan and its achievements. Safeguarding society, protecting future generations, and preserving national unity, he stressed, require coordinated national efforts.

Legal Committee Chairman Zaki Bani Melhem stated that the committee will examine the draft bills "promptly and responsibly," hold extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, and work to produce legislation that protects Jordan's security and future.

He stated the proposed amendments were prompted by exceptional circumstances following recent terrorist attacks, citing the attack on Karak's Hmoud Church and the killing of Public Security Directorate officer Jawad Salayta, that deeply affected Jordanians and threatened national security and stability.

During the floor debate, lawmakers said confronting terrorism requires an "in-depth" assessment of whether it represents a broader social phenomenon or remains a series of isolated incidents, calling for comprehensive social and political research to develop preventive solutions before resorting to punitive measures.

The PMs also pointed to the importance of balancing national security and stability with respect for constitutional rights and freedoms, noting that counterterrorism measures must operate within a "clear" criminal justice framework and adhere to objective legislative standards.

Lawmakers voiced broad support for the government's proposed amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Law, saying that the changes would bolster counterterrorism efforts, deter potential offenders, and safeguard national security and social stability.

The proposed revisions feature articles for doubling minimum prison sentences for terrorism-related offenses to 10 years, and up to 15 years in certain cases, while retaining the death penalty for the most severe offenses.

The provisions also introduce cumulative sentencing for individuals convicted of multiple terrorism-related crimes, requiring each sentence to be served consecutively rather than merging them into a single, most severe penalty, as is currently practiced.

Parliament members further called for stricter penalties against hate speech and conduct linked to terrorism, arguing that stronger deterrents are essential to shielding society from extremism.

They hailed the government's decision to submit the Anti-Terrorism Law amendments under an urgent procedure, citing regional security challenges that require Jordan to reinforce its resilience and protect its sovereignty.

However, lawmakers affirmed counterterrorism efforts cannot rely solely on security and judicial measures. They urged the adoption of a comprehensive national strategy engaging all state institutions to address the root causes of radicalization and recruitment and to protect young people from extremist ideologies.

They also noted the "vital role" of families in recognizing early signs of radicalization and deviant behavior and reporting concerns to the authorities, adding that early intervention can prevent crimes before they occur.

They added that harsher penalties alone cannot eradicate terrorism, calling for concerted efforts to counter extremist narratives that distort the teachings of Islam and to empower families in protecting the social fabric.

They also stressed the need to prevent juvenile offenders from relapsing into crime, noting that young people are often victims of unstable environments, extremist exploitation, or inadequate family support.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the Anti-Terrorism Law amendments, the revisions seek to toughen penalties for terrorist acts targeting individuals, places of worship, schools, higher education institutions, and healthcare facilities, regardless of the underlying motives.

The amendments would also empower the State Security Court to impose supplementary measures alongside prison sentences, including court-ordered security surveillance for a specified period. Additionally, they mandate the confiscation of funds linked to terrorist activities that have been placed under precautionary seizure.

Other provisions prohibit the merging of sentences for individuals convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses and suspend statutes of limitations for both criminal prosecutions and the enforcement of penalties in terrorism cases.

Under the proposed amendments to the Juveniles Law, specialized judicial police would be authorized to investigate terrorism-related offenses involving minors, provided they adhere to the legal safeguards established by the law.

The revisions would also subject juveniles released after serving sentences for terrorism-related offenses to mandatory post-release supervision and rehabilitative measures until they reach the age of 18, as determined by the sentence enforcement judge.

Proposed changes to the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers Law would bar inmates convicted of terrorism-related crimes from benefiting from the privileges and arrangements outlined in Articles 34 and 35, citing the heightened security risks posed by such offenses.

Meanwhile, amendments to the Greater Amman Municipality Law intend to align candidacy and election criteria for the municipality's council with those governing municipal councils under the Local Administration Law.

These changes would standardize the legal voting age and eligibility rules for public employees seeking to run for office, striking a balance between maintaining political neutrality in public service and ensuring equal opportunity to contest elections.

They would also expand women's representation on the Greater Amman Municipality Council to match the female quota allocated to municipal councils, in line with the recommendations of the Political Modernization Roadmap.

Separately, the Lower House approved the formation of its Labor Committee by consensus.

//Petra// HA