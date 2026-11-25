MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) has spent the past 3 decades uniting the global special operations and homeland security community under one roof in Jordan, SOFEX Chairman Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ayman Batran said on Wednesday.

Batran, speaking following conclusion of the event's 15th edition, noted that SOFEX serves as a "vital platform" for military leaders, governments, and defense industry specialists to exchange expertise and address shared security priorities.

He added that consistently hosting an event of this scale demonstrates Jordan's capacity to convene international stakeholders and strengthen global defense partnerships.

Founded in 1996, SOFEX has "steadily" elevated Jordan's position within the international defense and security community, cementing the Kingdom's role as a premier hub for global dialogue on evolving regional and international threats.

The 2026 edition, held from October 27–29 in Aqaba under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and organized under the umbrella of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) featured a "major" expansion in exhibition space and a broader range of defense and security technologies.

Primary focus areas showcased rapidly shifting global defense priorities, including autonomous systems, artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare, counter-drone technologies, and multi-domain integration. These themes exhibit the growing demand for interconnected systems that enhance real-time information sharing, situational awareness, and coordinated responses to complex security threats.

SOFEX 2026 drew 400 exhibiting companies from 38 countries, 602 official delegations representing 85 nations, and 25,000 visitors. The event was also covered by 450 journalists and media representatives alongside 33 official media partners.

//Petra// HA