MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 25 (Petra) - Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali met on Wednesday with a Chinese delegation, led by World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Executive Director Xiaoyu Shen, to canvas expanding Aqaba's presence in the Chinese tourism market.

According to an ASEZA statement, the meeting centered on leveraging the WTCF's international platforms to promote Aqaba's tourism offerings. Officials explored joint marketing initiatives, promotional events, and institutional partnerships aimed at opening new markets and attracting more Chinese tour groups.

Discussions also outlined Aqaba's marine experiences, diving, and entertainment options, as well as its integration with Wadi Rum and Petra as part of Jordan's Golden Triangle.

The two sides noted that linking these destinations enables "diverse" travel packages tailored to Chinese visitors.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Chinese travel agencies and social media influencers to discuss adding Aqaba to Chinese tour itineraries, producing digital promotional content for Chinese platforms, and building direct ties between Jordanian and Chinese tour operators.

Organized by ASEZA to diversify target markets and expand global tourism partnerships, the delegation's itinerary featured stops at the Dead Sea, Madaba, Mount Nebo, Petra, and Wadi Rum. In Petra, the group was hosted in coordination with the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority to showcase the Golden Triangle as a unified tourism product.

The delegation will continue its tour in Aqaba to inspect the city's landmarks, marine activities, and hotel facilities, while exploring further cooperation with local tourism stakeholders.

//Petra// HA