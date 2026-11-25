MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Motorcycle accidents involving children are affecting not only their health but also their education, daily routines and families. Some young victims require prolonged medical treatment and rehabilitation, while their parents face emotional, physical and financial difficulties. At Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar, several motorcycle crash victims arrive for treatment every day, many of them students.

Fazal, a boy from Charsadda, was travelling on a motorcycle with his cousin when they met with an accident, according to his father. His cousin suffered broken legs, while Fazal sustained a serious head injury and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). He is now in the recovery room, but his father says doctors have reported that his condition is not improving as expected and that he is also facing medical complications.

Nine-year-old Hammad from Peshawar was also injured in a motorcycle accident while travelling with his cousin, who died in the crash, according to Hammad's mother. The child remained under treatment at a hospital for around one to two months. His mother says the accident affected his eyesight and brought changes to his physical and mental health, including his ability to walk.

According to observational figures shared by Lady Reading Hospital, around 15 to 20 motorcycle accident victims arrive for treatment every morning. This figure does not include accidents reported at night. Most of the victims are students, while the annual number is estimated at around 7,000, according to the hospital information provided.

Some accident victims require major orthopaedic operations, intensive care for head injuries and prolonged rehabilitation. Others experience difficulties with walking, speaking, memory and everyday activities.

The consequences of such accidents can extend far beyond the initial injuries. Children's education, outdoor activities and daily routines may remain disrupted for a long time. Families may also face considerable emotional and financial pressure as they arrange medical care and support their children's recovery.

Parents can play an important role in preventing these incidents by not allowing underage children to ride motorcycles and ensuring that young passengers are properly supervised. Motorcyclists should follow traffic rules, maintain a safe speed, avoid using mobile phones while riding and never carry more passengers than permitted. Wearing a properly fitted helmet is essential for riders and passengers, including children. Young passengers should also be seated securely.

Preventing motorcycle accidents requires responsible driving, parental supervision and consistent observance of traffic regulations. These precautions can reduce the risk of serious injuries and help protect children from consequences that may affect their health, education and everyday lives.