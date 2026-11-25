MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Malyn City Council reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has again struck civilian infrastructure in the Malyn community. The latest attack has left people injured. A total of nine people were injured on November 25. Six were taken to a medical facility by emergency medical crews, while three others sought medical assistance on their own. Unfortunately, one person was killed,” the statement said.

All relevant emergency services are working at the sites to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. A city council commission is inspecting damaged residential buildings.

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The city council stressed that the threat of further attacks remains.

It recommended that businesses, where possible, switch to remote working or take other measures to ensure employee safety.