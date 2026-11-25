MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine's Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Yes, this issue (accelerating Ukraine's implementation of agreements on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority – ed.) was discussed. We are taking a constructive approach. Why delay measures that we can implement in a shorter timeframe, given that we already have a sufficient legal framework?” Sybiha said.

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He added that he had also discussed the matter with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban.

In this context, Sybiha said a series of meetings was planned in the near future, along with the resumption of work by bilateral mechanisms and commissions, to enable the two sides to better understand each other's positions and jointly achieve mutually beneficial goals.

“We are ready for this dialogue and these steps,” the minister said.

He also stressed that the Hungarian community is part of Ukrainian society, and that Ukraine is therefore interested in adopting the highest European Union and Council of Europe standards for the protection of national minority rights.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said earlier that significant progress had been made in agreements with the Ukrainian side on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.