MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Poltava Region Governor Vitalii Diakivnych reported this on Telegram.

"An enemy UAV struck an energy facility in the Poltava district," the statement said.

Four people are known to have been injured. The circumstances are being clarified.

Russia has targeted Naftogaz facilities more than 800 times since the full-scale invasion

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck a Naftogaz Group facility in the Poltava region.