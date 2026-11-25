Russian Drone Strikes Energy Facility In Poltava Region, Four Injured
"An enemy UAV struck an energy facility in the Poltava district," the statement said.
Four people are known to have been injured. The circumstances are being clarified.Read also: Russia has targeted Naftogaz facilities more than 800 times since the full-scale invasion
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck a Naftogaz Group facility in the Poltava region.
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