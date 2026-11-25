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India's crude oil imports from Russia are expected to fall to levels recorded before the war involving Iran in November, as recovering Middle Eastern supplies and more competitively priced alternatives prompt Indian refiners to diversify their purchases, Bloomberg reported on November 25.

According to data from commodity intelligence firm Kpler, India's crude oil imports from the Middle East reached 2.1 million barrels per day in early November, surpassing the 1.8 million barrels per day imported from Russia.

Restrictions on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of military hostilities involving Iran had increased India's dependence on Russian crude. However, the gradual restoration of Middle Eastern exports has begun to reverse this trend.

Russian oil's competitive advantage has also weakened amid elevated transportation costs and growing competition from alternative suppliers, encouraging Indian refiners to explore other markets.

According to Reuters, Russian Urals crude offered for delivery to India in late December and January is trading at a discount of $2–3 per barrel to Brent, compared with $1–2 several weeks earlier.

Alongside increasing purchases from Middle Eastern producers, Indian refiners have begun securing additional crude supplies from West Africa and South America.

India's oil imports from Brazil are projected to reach 400,000 barrels per day in November, a fourfold increase from approximately 100,000 barrels per day in October.

Russia emerged as one of India's leading crude oil suppliers following 2022. However, the recovery of Middle Eastern exports and the growing availability of alternative supplies are putting pressure on Moscow's competitive position in the Indian oil market.