Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Gina Ziervogel is Director of the ACDI (African Climate and Development Initiative) and Professor in the Department of Environmental and Geographical Science at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Her research focuses on climate change adaptation and development across scales from the household to municipal level with a focus on water, urban governance and resilience issues. She worked closely with the City of Cape Town and local NGOs to unpack what cities around the world can learn from Cape Town's response to a once-in-a-century drought. She is an IPCC 6th Assessment report author on the Cities chapter and has published widely.

–present Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town

2002 University of Oxford, PhD/ Geography

ExperienceEducation