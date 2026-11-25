Caroline Mwihaki Mburu
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Honorary research fellow, University of St Andrews
I am a medical anthropologist who researches zoonotic diseases in the human-livestock-wildlife interface in East Africa.
Research Fellow at Centre Suisse de Recherches Cote d'IvoireExperience
- –present Postdoctoral research fellow Medical Anthropology, University of St Andrews
- 2022 University of Nairobi, PhD Medical Anthropology
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