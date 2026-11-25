Beyond Oil Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:28 AM EST - Beyond Oil Ltd.: Announced that it is expanding its presence in the Dutch market through FryFlow, a newly established partnership between Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd., Guild Enterprises and Elvi International. FryFlow will distribute Beyond Oil's product in the Netherlands and an initial order for one container of the product, valued at approximately US$75,000, has been placed. Beyond Oil Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.79.
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