CIBC Plans Middle East Expansion With New Capital Markets Presence In Abu Dhabi
For more than 15 years, CIBC has been building relationships with institutional clients across the Middle East. Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi represents the next phase of that commitment.
This planned expansion represents a significant milestone in CIBC's work to strengthen its global distribution network and deepen long-term relationships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Once licensed, the Abu Dhabi office will serve as CIBC's primary regional gateway, connecting capital across the Gulf with opportunities in corporate finance, energy transition, infrastructure, and capital markets.
Arvind Ramamurthy, chief market development officer at ADGM, said:
In addition to nine offices across North America, CIBC Capital Markets maintains global offices in Beijing, Bogota, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.
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