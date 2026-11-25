MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)CIBC has announced its intention to establish a permanent capital markets presence in the Middle East through ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, subject to any required regulatory approvals.

For more than 15 years, CIBC has been building relationships with institutional clients across the Middle East. Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi represents the next phase of that commitment.

This planned expansion represents a significant milestone in CIBC's work to strengthen its global distribution network and deepen long-term relationships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Once licensed, the Abu Dhabi office will serve as CIBC's primary regional gateway, connecting capital across the Gulf with opportunities in corporate finance, energy transition, infrastructure, and capital markets.

Arvind Ramamurthy, chief market development officer at ADGM, said:

In addition to nine offices across North America, CIBC Capital Markets maintains global offices in Beijing, Bogota, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.