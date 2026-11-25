Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopharmaceutical cold chain logistics market is experiencing strong growth as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, healthcare providers, and research organizations increase their reliance on temperature-controlled transportation, storage, packaging, and monitoring services. The market expanded from $16.47 billion in 2025 to an estimated $18 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising biopharmaceutical production volumes, increasing vaccine distribution requirements, expanding clinical trial activity, broader refrigerated transportation networks, and growing adoption of passive insulated packaging. These factors have strengthened the need for reliable logistics infrastructure capable of preserving sensitive pharmaceutical products throughout complex domestic and international supply chains.

The biopharmaceutical cold chain logistics market is projected to reach $25.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. Key growth drivers include the increasing use of active temperature-controlled containers, higher demand for cold chain monitoring services, deployment of reusable thermal packaging, expansion of short-term transit storage solutions, and integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies into logistics operations.

Prominent biopharmaceutical cold chain logistics trends include the adoption of advanced temperature-controlled packaging, rising demand for last-mile cold chain delivery, and increased use of real-time shipment monitoring. The industry is also investing in refrigerated and cryogenic storage facilities while strengthening regulatory compliance and support services. These developments are helping logistics providers improve shipment visibility, reduce temperature excursions, and support the global distribution of vaccines, biologics, clinical trial materials, and advanced therapies.

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide a significant boost to market expansion. Advances in genomic technologies are enabling healthcare providers to identify more precise therapies based on individual patient characteristics. Many personalized treatments require strict temperature and handling controls, making specialized cold chain logistics essential for maintaining product safety, stability, and efficacy from manufacturing through final delivery.

According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. The 2023 approvals included seven cancer drugs and three therapies for other diseases and conditions. Continued growth in personalized treatments, cell and gene therapies, and other high-value biopharmaceutical products is increasing demand for validated, secure, and highly visible cold chain logistics networks.

Innovation in reusable temperature-controlled pallet shippers is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In April 2025, Cold Chain Technologies LLC launched the reusable CCT Tower Elite, a 1,600-liter temperature-controlled pallet shipper for life sciences logistics. The solution incorporates IoT capabilities for real-time monitoring and is engineered to maintain temperature stability for more than 120 hours across conditions including below -60C, +5C, and +20C.

The pallet shipper uses phase-change materials and supports the transportation of vaccines, biologics, gene therapies, RoSS shells, and active pharmaceutical ingredient drums. Its lightweight, aircraft-compatible construction and global reuse network are designed to improve shipment efficiency, reduce waste, and support sustainability objectives across pharmaceutical supply chains.

Market consolidation is further strengthening specialized cold chain capabilities. In November 2025, UPS Healthcare Inc. acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to expand UPS Healthcare's temperature-controlled transportation and storage network, improving the reliability of pharmaceutical and vaccine deliveries. Andlauer Healthcare Group, headquartered in Canada, specializes in healthcare logistics, cold chain distribution, and supply chain management.

North America was the largest region in the biopharmaceutical cold chain logistics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market's regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Transportation; Storage; Packaging; Other Service Types

2) By Product Type: Vaccines; Clinical Trial Materials; Biopharmaceuticals; Other Product Types

3) By Temperature Range: Refrigerated; Frozen; Cryogenic; Other Temperature Ranges

4) By Mode Of Transportation: Airways; Roadways; Seaways; Railways

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Healthcare Providers; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Refrigerated Road Transport; Temperature Controlled Air Freight; Insulated Sea Freight; Last Mile Cold Delivery

2) By Storage: Refrigerated Warehousing; Frozen Storage Facilities; Cryogenic Storage; Short Term Transit Storage

3) By Packaging: Passive Insulated Packaging; Active Temperature Controlled Containers; Reusable Thermal Packaging; Single Use Cold Chain Packaging

4) By Other Service Types: Cold Chain Monitoring Services; Validation and Qualification Services; Inventory Management Services; Regulatory Compliance Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

