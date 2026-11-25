Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Service Billing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global service billing market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations modernize billing operations, expand subscription-based services and adopt flexible pricing models. The market is expected to increase from $3.65 billion in 2025 to $4.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. Historical growth has been influenced by the need to replace manual billing processes, paper-based invoicing, fragmented enterprise platforms and delayed payment collection cycles. Limited pricing flexibility across service offerings has also encouraged businesses to invest in more scalable billing technology.

Strong expansion is expected to continue through 2030, when the service billing market is forecast to reach $8.08 billion at a CAGR of 17.3%. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by the expanding subscription economy, increasingly complex service portfolios and stricter tax and regulatory compliance requirements. Demand for real-time billing transparency is also rising as customers seek clearer insight into charges, usage and payment activity. At the same time, businesses are adopting usage-based and hybrid pricing models to improve customer retention and create new revenue opportunities.

Key service billing market trends include broader adoption of subscription and consumption-based billing, automated revenue assurance, leakage prevention and dynamic pricing optimization. Organizations are also deploying unified invoicing and convergent billing platforms to manage multiple services through a single system. Automated tax localization and regulatory compliance capabilities are becoming increasingly important for companies operating across several jurisdictions.

The growing volume of online transactions and digital payments is another major factor driving market expansion. Rapid implementation of real-time digital banking and mobile payment technologies is enabling faster, more seamless financial activity. Service billing platforms support this growth by automating invoicing, payment processing and revenue management while improving accuracy, security and scalability. According to UK Finance, the United Kingdom recorded 18.3 billion contactless transactions in 2023, up 7% from 17 billion in 2022. Contactless payments represented 38% of all transactions nationwide, highlighting the increasing need for billing infrastructure capable of processing high transaction volumes.

Technology providers are responding by developing AI-powered convergent billing and real-time revenue management platforms. These solutions are designed to automate the billing lifecycle, improve revenue accuracy and reduce dependence on fragmented legacy systems. In February 2025, MATRIXX Software launched the MATRIXX Dynamic Billing Platform, combining charging, billing and invoicing within a unified real-time architecture. The platform supports end-to-end revenue lifecycle management, reduces billing complexity and gives customers greater visibility into service usage and costs.

Market consolidation is also strengthening digital monetization capabilities. In January 2026, Amdocs acquired MATRIXX Software for approximately $200 million. The acquisition expanded Amdocs' real-time charging, convergent billing and cloud-native revenue management capabilities. Integrating the MATRIXX Dynamic Billing platform into Amdocs' business support systems portfolio is expected to help telecommunications operators manage prepaid, postpaid and usage-based services through a more unified billing environment.

North America was the largest region in the service billing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

4) By Functionality: Invoice Generation And Management; Payment Processing And Collection; Accounts Receivable Tracking; Revenue Recognition And Reporting; Billing Automation And Workflow Management; Taxation And Compliance Management

5) By End User: Telecommunications; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Information Technology (IT) And Software; Media And Entertainment; Utilities; Retail And Electronic Commerce; Government

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Billing And Charging Software; Revenue Management Software; Invoicing Software; Subscription Billing Software; Payment Processing Software; Rating And Tariff Management Software

2) By Services: Professional Services; Managed Services; Integration Services; Consulting Services; Support And Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

